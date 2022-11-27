GET INTO PRINT
Here are some tips for getting your photo into consideration for publication on the You Saw It page.
■ Photos must be taken on the Western Slope or eastern Utah. Those taken elsewhere need to feature a person(s) who calls the Western Slope home.
■ Primary consideration will be given to photos that include people.
■ Photos must be in focus and timely (taken within the past two months).
■ Submissions should include information such as where, when and why the photo was taken, who is pictured and who took the photo (first and last names, please).
■ Email digital photos to yousawit@gjsentinel.com. The photo file needs to be the largest you can manage.
■ Not all submitted photos will be printed.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:10:12 AM
Sunset: 04:53:19 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SSW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:11:12 AM
Sunset: 04:52:59 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Rain showers in the evening changing to snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:12:13 AM
Sunset: 04:52:42 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: WNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:13:12 AM
Sunset: 04:52:26 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:14:10 AM
Sunset: 04:52:12 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: S @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 07:15:08 AM
Sunset: 04:52:01 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Rain and snow showers in the evening. Then becoming partly cloudy late. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:16:05 AM
Sunset: 04:51:52 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%.
