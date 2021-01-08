Start the music, call the puppets, “Peter and the Wolf” is ready to go online.
Mesa County Libraries will offer the puppet show “Peter and the Wolf” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, on its Facebook page.
The show will include music by Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev, who wrote the orchestral suite “Peter and the Wolf” with instruments representing the story’s various characters.
Catch this puppet show when it first airs, or look for it later on the library’s YouTube channel, Instagram TV and on Facebook.
Information about the show can be found in the events calendar at mesacountylibraries.org