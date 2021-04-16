The Copper Club Brewery has settled into its new home about a block west of its former location in Fruita.
Check out the new digs while getting a beer and playing or listening to some bluegrass during a bluegrass jam at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Copper Club, 153 N. Mulberry St., in Fruita.
The Copper Club’s new spot comes with a larger patio space — it’s big enough for yard games and even well-behaved (and only well-behaved) dogs.
Go to copperclubbrew.com to see what is on tap, and go to facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany to find out when food trucks will stop by the location.