A voice frequently heard in the Grand Valley is getting ready for the release of a new album.
Roots, rock and blues musician A.J. Fullerton’s 12-track “The Forgiver and the Runaway” will be out on March 26 from VizzTone Label Group.
Pre-orders are being taken for the album that features several guest musicians with Fullerton, including harmonica players Jake Friel and Paul Reddick.
Ten of the album’s songs were written by Fullerton with another two written by JD Taylor and Colin Linden, according to VizzTone.
To pre-order “The Forgiver and the Runaway,” go to https://ffm.to/ajfrunaway.
For information about Fullerton, go to ajfullerton.com or his Facebook page.