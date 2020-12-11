If you are missing the holiday concerts that usually are a hallmark of this time of year, here are a couple options for bringing a couple of them home.
Colorado Mesa University will offer digital streaming of two concerts from beginning Friday, Dec. 11.
• “Jones Cabaret Series: Songs for a Better Day” will present holiday music along with American Songbook selections. “‘Songs for a Better Day’ features music theatre students sharing the songs that have helped them cope with this challenging year,” according to a news release from CMU.
The concert will be emceed by Jeremy Franklin, the director of music theater, and funds from ticket sales will support scholarships for BFA-music theater majors.
• With “Carol of the Bells,” “Silent Night,” “Greensleeves” and “Glow,” a number of CMU performance groups will present a streaming holiday concert of both Christmas and Hanukkah music.
Those groups include the Kamstra/Emmons Jazz Duo, Vocal Arts Ensemble, String Orchestra, Percussion Ensemble and several other choirs and ensembles.
Tickets for each of these streaming concerts cost $10 and can be purchased through coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
—By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com