Off the Clock: Your go-to source for what to go and do!

Friday, Nov. 11th was the final issue of Out&About in The Daily Sentinel.
Off the Clock is now the new go-to publication where you can find information about go-and-do events for the week and beyond.
Off the Clock will be published and distributed every Wednesday and has replaced the Sentinel Weekly section.
So, if you’re looking for a what-to-do list for the coming weekend and beyond, Wednesday is the new Friday for you.
It will give you a couple more days to plan for the weekend and find what options for entertainment are out there.
For those super planners out there, all the calendar and event items will be available at under the Off the Clock tab a full week in advance of the print edition of Off the Clock.
As we continue to develop this section there will be a number of new features to keep readers updated on events and other entertainment items, including a comprehensive look at big events coming to venues such as The Avalon Theatre, Las Colonias Amphitheater, Mesa Theater, Colorado Mesa University and Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, so you can mark your calendars and buy tickets before shows are sold out.
Of course, for those of you who want to plan for the weekend, Off the Clock will offer a comprehensive look at everything that is happening in the area from live music and art shows to big sporting events and you name it.
With the move to Off the Clock, the TV schedules that were in Out&About will now move into the daily edition of the Sentinel, starting Friday, Nov. 18.
A daily TV schedule will be printed in the Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday newspapers. On Sunday, there will be schedules published for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to get through the two digital-only days.
As for larger features, entertainment and event previews, those will appear in the daily editions of the Sentinel.
We all love getting out to enjoy the music, art, theater and dance events our amazing community has to offer, and Off the Clock will be a go-to section for that information.
Remember to look for Off the Clock in the Sentinel every Wednesday and there will be no Out&About in Friday’s Sentinel from now on.