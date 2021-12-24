When the cast for “Mamma Mia!” began rehearsing in September, all 45 members were in “advanced stages of performance withdrawal.”
That was how Marnie Werner humorously referred to how High Desert Opera’s performers felt about the length of time when they didn’t see a curtain go up for a production since “The Wizard of Oz” in 2019.
“They are just overjoyed to be able to perform,” said Werner, executive director for the semi-professional group that has become well known in the Grand Valley for its New Year’s Eve musicals.
To greet 2022, High Desert Opera will present “Mamma Mia!” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, in Robinson Theatre in Colorado Mesa University’s Moss Performing Arts Center.
“We wanted to reprise a show we know people love, and we thought the content was really appropriate for this time. People need to have a really fun time,” Werner said.
“Mamma Mia!” incorporates the music of ABBA while telling the story of a young woman named Sophie, who wants her father to walk her down the aisle at her upcoming wedding. However, she doesn’t know her father and her mother, Donna, doesn’t want to talk about it.
Sophie sneaks a peek at her mother’s old diaries and discovers three men from her mother’s past who might be her father. She invites them to the wedding and all three come. Unfortunately, their arrival doesn’t exactly clear up the question of who her father is, and the situation results in hilarity as well as tender moments all set to ABBA’s music.
High Desert Opera last performed “Mamma Mia!” in 2018, and some of the performers who were part of the show then will be back for this production, Werner said.
This includes Abigail Engler, who will reprise her role as Sophie, and Ryland Mahre returning as Sophie’s fiance, Sky.
Engler will come back from the Sight and Sound Conservatory with theaters in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Branson, Missouri. Mahre is coming back to the valley from Seattle University School of Law.
It’s a big deal for both Engler and Mahre to spend their holiday vacation with High Desert Opera, Werner said.
Other members of the 2018 cast who will return for this show include Miriam Deming as Donna and Matt Doty as Sam, one of Sophie’s possible fathers. The other two potential fathers will be portrayed by Chris McKim as Harry and Ray Shirley as Bill.
Just as the eager cast has responded to the upbeat music and comedy of “Mamma Mia!”, Werner is hopeful members of the audience will as well.
At the end of the show, the audience will be invited to sing and dance to three songs. It will be a chance for the audience “to lose themselves and celebrate the fact that they can sing and dance. There is just tremendous joy here in life,” Werner said. “ABBA’s music is outrageously enthusiastic. It’s time for absolute fun.”
Go to highdesertopera.org for information about “Mamma Mia!”