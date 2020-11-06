Put on your sweet tracksuit and get ready to groove.
Wowzers is releasing a new album with a show from 2–5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50.
Wowzers — Sean Simpson, W.ill Heckert and Megan Garchar — has an old school ’90s hip-hop/jazz sound, but who knows what rhymes, riffs and beats they’ve been waiting to share with this album.
To get a preview, check out Wowzers’ single “Hermanos!” on the band’s Facebook page.
And while you’re at Monumental for the show, try its new stout, “Local Love,” which was brewed with Enstrom Candies toffee.
—By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com