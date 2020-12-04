It’s not too late to sign up for the Santa Cause Run, which is raising funds for the purchase of inclusive playground equipment for Grand Junction parks.
The running or walking of this 5K will be up to each participate to record and submit using a fitness app, and it can be done anytime between Sunday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 12.
Registrations will be accepted through Wednesday, Dec. 9, and the first 300 entrants will receive a Santa suit or race shirt to wear for the event. Late registration (after Dec. 3) costs $40. For children age 11 and younger there is a 1K option.
A drive-up packet pickup will be from 4–6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the Parks and Recreation office, 1340 Gunnison Ave., with Santa Claus handing out packets along with cookies and hot chocolate. Additional packet pickup times will be available through Dec. 11.
There will be prizes for participants, with age group awards, a Mr. & Mrs. Claus award and a Santa and His Little Helper award. Those who submit photos of themselves completing the race in their Santa attire will be entered into a drawing for prizes.
For information or to register for the race which is hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction and the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department, go to gjcity.org/226/Santa-Cause-Run.
— By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com