‘ART’
A play about friendship, what constitutes art and its value will be presented digitally by several Colorado Mesa University professors from the comfort of their own homes.
The comedy “Art,” written by Yasmina Reza will feature Mo Lamee as the character Yvan, Ben Reigel as Marc and Jeremy Franklin as Serge.
The story follows Serge, who has spent a lot of money purchasing a piece of modern art, which horrified Marc. The two argue about art and its value and then both confide in Yvan, who finds himself caught up in their expanding disagreement.
“Art” will be recorded live from the professor’s homes using StreamYard and placed online Friday, April 24, for a ticketed audience. proceeds from this digital performance will benefit The Art Center, which has been closed because of COVID-19.
Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for students and can be purchased at public.gjartcenter.org/web/tickets/Art. There is no limit to the number of tickets that can be purchased.
Ticket holders will be emailed a website link and password to use to watch “Art.” The play likely will run under 90 minutes and includes strong adult language.
‘WAR OF THE WORLDS’
This free live-streamed presentation will feature the Magic Circle Players bringing the thrill of the 1938 radio broadcast directly to you at home.
The Montrose-based Magic Circle Players will present a reenactment of the infamous broadcast, based on H.G. Wells’ classic novel and written as a radio script by H.E. Koch, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 24.
The live-streamed event will use the script of the original 1938 radio drama but will be presented with actors in costumes reading their parts in a vintage television-style format.
The play will be streamed from Magic Circle’s Facebook page via Zoom, a video conferencing platform that allows the actors to come together on a virtual stage from their own homes. Viewers can join from anywhere on any device making this Magic Circle’s first potentially worldwide performance, the release said.
To view the production, go to magiccircleplayers.com and click on the Facebook link at the bottom of the home page.
Viewers who would like to support Magic Circle can make donations via a link on the Facebook page or at magiccircleplayers.com.