‘FIDDLER ON THE ROOF’
This musical follows Tevye, a Jewish milkman living in the small town of Anatevka in Imperial Russia in 1905 with his wife and five daughters. Colorado Mesa University production is directed by Mo LaMee, head of the theater arts department, and features a live orchestra.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6–7, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Robinson Theatre, in the Moss Performing Arts Center at Colorado Mesa University, 1231 N. 12th St.
Tickets cost $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and $8 for students.
Tickets can be purchased through coloradomesa.edu/tickets or by calling 800-410-MAVS.
‘GILGAMESH & ENKIDU: AN EPIC RETELLING’
Zephyr Stage’s original production follows the “Librarians of Ashurbanipal as they present the oldest story in existence,” according to a news release.
The tale features original music, masks and dancing, epic battles, chorus girls, bromance, murder, eco-terrorism, talking trees, a three-headed ogre and more, the release said.
The production is directed by Valerie Nuzzo, Zephyr Stage executive artistic director. Cast members are John Coughran, Kim Nuzzo, Carrie Benham, Raquel Benham, Deena Proschold, Barent Foley and Carlee Allen.
The performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6–7, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., in Fruita.
Tickets cost $12 and can be purchased at 970tix.com or by calling 260-5413.
‘JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH’
Roald Dahl’s beloved story comes to life on the Central High School stage in the play presented by Central High School Thespians.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6–7, and at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the Central High School auditorium, 550 Warrior Way.
Tickets cost $5–$14 and can be purchased at centralhighschooltheatre.ludus.com/index.php. Call 254-6200 for information.
‘LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS’
Grand Junction High School’s theater department will present its spring musical featuring more than 80 student actors as well as musicians accompanying the production.
“The meek floral assistant, Seymour Krelborn, stumbles across a new breed of plant he names Audrey II after his coworker crush,” according to the online calendar post at GJSentinel.com.
“This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood.”
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6–7, and at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the high school auditorium, 1400 N. Fifth St.
Tickets cost $7–$10 and tickets can be purchased at gjhsdrama.square.site/s/shop. Call 254-6900 for information.
‘THE SUNSHINE BOYS’
Crotchety old comedians Al Lewis and Willie Clark were a top-billed vaudevillian team for more than 40 years, but they can’t stand each other now and haven’t spoken for 12 years, according to play notes at magiccircleplayers.com.
“When a lucrative offer for a television special comes up, the two grudgingly reunite, bringing a flood of memories, miseries, and laughs.”
Opening night for this Neil Simon play, presented by Magic Circle Players, will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., in Montrose.
Additional performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, and Friday and Saturday, March 13–14, and March 20–21. Matinees will be at 2 p.m. Sundays, March 8 and March 15. Go to magiccircleplayers.com or call 249-7838 for tickets and information.