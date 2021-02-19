No need to take a gamble here, “Guys and Dolls” featuring Palisade High School students is sure to be good.
The concert version of the musical will be presented in performances both in person and online at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 25–27.
Set in New York City circa the 1920s–’30s, this musical follows a gambler and an craps game operator who make a bet regarding a difficult-to-catch girl. Nothing goes quite to plan, but there is plenty of music and some romance before the comedy reaches its end.
Limited seating is available for the in-person show at Kamus Auditorium in the high school at 3679 G Road.
If tickets are available, they can be purchased by calling 254-4800, ext. 25107. In-person tickets cost $15 for adults, $12.50 for seniors or $10 for students.
Tickets to the live-stream performance cost $16.50 and can be purchased at showtix4u.com (search for Palisade High School).