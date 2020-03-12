‘THE SUNSHINE BOYS’
Crotchety old comedians Al Lewis and Willie Clark were a top-billed vaudevillian team for more than 40 years, but they can’t stand each other and haven’t spoken for 12 years, according to play notes at magiccircleplayers.com.
“When a lucrative offer for a television special comes up, the two grudgingly reunite, bringing a flood of memories, miseries, and laughs,” the notes say.
Performances of this Neil Simon play, presented by Magic Circle Players, will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 13–14, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., in Montrose.
Additional performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 20–21. Go to magiccircleplayers.com or call 249-7838 for tickets and information.