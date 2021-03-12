ON THE FLY: Watch the Fly Fishing Tour online in March

When you’re not outside dropping a line in the water, then you might as well catch the 15th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour (F3T), which is available to viewers online in March.
F3T has “a net full of amazing films, with highlights including duck-eating taiman, sipping browns, and schools of striped bass larger than a city block,” according to a news release.
Options for viewing range from a single ticket, $20, to an Active Pass, $69, that includes all kinds of perks in addition to watching F3T.
Tickets as well as film trailers can be found at flyfilmtour.com.