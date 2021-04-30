With the temperatures expected to reach the 80s, this is the weekend to get to an outside event.
Here are our picks for events this weekend that will get you out to enjoy some springtime sunshine and more.
SPRUCING UP THE PLACE
The Western Colorado Home & Garden Expo presented by the HBA of Western Colorado moved outside in 2021.
It can be found from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 1–2, in and around the open air CW Construction Arena at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors 55 and older and youth 13–18, and free for children 12 and younger. All tickets can be purchased at the gate.
With more elbow room at its new site, this expo promises to offer even more to see including some landscaping project areas set up by local landscapers to get ideas flowing for your backyard.
So whether you’re getting ready for a DIY project or you prefer the expertise and skills of a local business, this expo is for you.
Among the exhibitors you’ll find vendors with ideas and products for flooring to roofing, fencing to patios.
There also will be food trucks at the expo for those wanting a bite to eat.
For information about the expo, go to hbaevents.com.
PEDALING AROUND TOWN
Saturday, May 1, is the first day of Grand Valley Bike Month and to get both adults and kids ready to take off on two wheels, Mesa County Libraries is hosting a Bicycle Resource Fair.
This event will go from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the east parking lot of the Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St.
You’ll find information about bike commuting and safe biking routes to area schools and bike maintenance and safety. Get your bike helmet properly fitted — there also will be helmets available for kids — register your bike and find out more about what is coming in May as Grand Valley Bike Month.
This is the 10th year for Grand Valley Bike Month, which includes Bike To Work Day on Wednesday, May 5.
Information about discounts at area eaters for Bike To Work Day or for the month can be found at healthymesacounty.org/bike-month.
At the website you also can sign up for the 2021 Ride Challenge — there are prizes to win! — with participation options based on miles or days riding. There also are details for joining the Bike Month Selfie Contest.
SHOWING OFF ON 4 WHEELS
Vendetta, Kamakaze, Mirror Image, Double Trouble and Jurassic Attack will be revving it up for jumps and wheelies, crushing cars and otherwise giving quite a show this weekend.
The Monster Truck Nitro Tour will roll into Grand Junction for shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, and at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
General admission tickets cost $25 for adults, $20 for children age 3–12. VIP tickets are available as well as add-on tickets to ride a monster truck or to get into a pit party. Parking costs $10.
Expect this show to go two hours or more as the monster trucks put on freestyle shows or compete with each other.
For information and links to purchase tickets, go to monstertrucktour.com/grand-junction-co.
If loud, giant trucks aren’t your thing, then there is another vehicle-related event option this weekend.
You’ll find a car show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Western Colorado Community College, 2508 Blichmann Ave.
It’s free to walk in and check out the fine rides on display, or you can enter your car in the show. The entry fee is $20 for one vehicle, $10 for each additional vehicle. There will be prizes, and proceeds support the college’s automotive program.
To add your car to the show’s lineup, call 255-2615 or 255-2607.
SIPPING FINE WINE
There are two events this weekend where you can sip wine and enjoy spring weather at the same time.
Sip Into Spring: A Celebration of Colorado Wine will feature the wines of 10 premier Colorado wineries at two limited-admission sessions on Saturday, May 1, at Orchard River View’s event barn, 3926 U.S. Highway 6, in Palisade.
Tickets to the early session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. are still available for $40 in advance at 970tix.com. Members of the wine clubs at the participating wineries can get advance tickets for $35. Day-of tickets, if available, will cost $45.
Sip Into Spring’s later session from 3–7 p.m. is sold out.
The wineries that will be offering tastes of their wines are The Storm Cellar, Restoration Vineyards, Mesa Park Vineyards, Colorado Vintner’s Collective, Buckel Family Wines, Sauvage Spectrum, TWP & Evolve Wines, Chill Switch Wines, Odell: The OBC Wine Project and Carboy Winery.
While at Sip Into Spring you can purchase unique dinners paired with your favorite wines from food trucks Underdog Cheese, GJ Fusion, B&C BBQ.
A few other vendors will be at the event along with live music from Danny Morales and AJ Fullerton with Jake Friel.
For information, go to 970tix.com and facebook.com/orchardriverview.
If you’re seeking a more active evening, then join the Spring Barn Dance from 5–8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 30 and May 1, at Maison La Belle Vie Winery, 3575 G Road, in Palisade.
This event also is a wine club pick-up party for members of Maison’s wine club, but all are welcome. Admission is $20, or you can just join the club (members get in free), and reservations are required by calling 464-2244.
Along with music and dancing, there will be a special tasting flight and fire pits to keep you warm if the evening gets cool.
For information, go to facebook.com/MLBV.Winery.