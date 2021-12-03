The holidays often get you spinning between events in a flurry of music and twinkle lights.
But this year, if there’s something you want to attend and a ticket is required, don’t wait to stop spinning to get it purchased. You could easily get caught ticketless in the cold, looking on as the party gets going without you.
In fact, The Dead South concert set for Thursday, Dec. 9, at Avalon Theatre already is sold out.
Here are some ticketed events on the calendar between now and the new year that we suggest you get tickets for now.
GO BLACK
The “Mostly Hits & The Mrs.” tour featuring country artist Clint Black and his wife, Lisa Hartman Black, comes to town at 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Hartman Black recorded “When I Say I Do” and “Til the End of Time” with her husband, and the couple appeared on “The Masked Singer” on Fox in 2020.
This is the first time the couple has gone on a full tour together, and they are bringing along their singer/songwriter daughter, Lily Pearl.
Tickets for this concert range from $47–$127 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
BEYOND RIFFS
Yngwie Malmsteen can put on quite the neoclassical heavy metal guitar show and is touring for his 21st album, titled “Parabellum.”
The Swedish musician will perform at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Opening the show are Images of Eden and SunLord.
Advance tickets cost $30. Tickets purchased the day of the show cost $35. Tickets and information can be found at mesatheater.com.
HOLIDAY POPS
Sing along to some of your favorite holiday songs accompanied by the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra during its “Holiday in Vienna” concert.
For good measure, there will be some Strauss and Radetsky performed, but this pops concert is sure to brighten the spirit in a classic kind of way.
“Holiday in Vienna” will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
Tickets cost $15–$45 for adults, $5 for students and can be purchased at gjso.org.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for admission for those age 12 and older. Masks must be worn by all those age 5 and older.
CLASSIC EN POINTE
Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” that holiday story blending rich classical music and ballet, will take the stage just days before Christmas.
It will feature guests dancers from the State Street Ballet (Santa Barbara, California) in the roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier, and auditioned dancers from Absolute Dance and Performing Arts.
Full performances will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, and at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at Robinson Theatre in the Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St., at Colorado Mesa University.
Tickets cost $15 for ages 12 and younger, $25 for ages 13 and older and can be purchased through absolutedancegj.com/nutcracker-2021.
A condensed version of the ballet performed without the guest dancers will be offered 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22. Tickets for that performance all cost $12 at absolutedancegj.com/nutcracker-2021.
SING IN 2022
The High Desert Opera will be back on stage with a New Year’s Eve production of “Mamma Mia!”
The musical will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at Robinson Theatre in CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St.
“Mamma Mia!” incorporates the music of ABBA while telling the story of a young woman trying to find her father so he can walk her down the aisle at her wedding. After snooping through her mother’s diaries, she invites three men who might be her father to the wedding. This creates all kinds of confusion and some hilarity as the men arrive.
Tickets to see “Mamma Mia!” range from $15 to $40 for adults, $15 to $36 for seniors age 55 and older and children younger than 13. Seats with handicap access cost $25.
Tickets can be purchased through highdesertopera.org or at Roper Music, 1224 N. 25th St. Tickets can be purchased by phone by calling 970-523-9605 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All remaining tickets will be available to purchase at the door, one hour prior to the start of the show.
For information, go to highdesertopera.org.
GET ON KEY
Another way to greet 2022 is the Dueling Pianos Rockin’ New Year’s Eve at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five.
This show out of Denver is a crowd-pleaser. It has sold out the last three times Warehouse has offered it and is likely to do so again, said Butch Miller with Warehouse.
The show will start at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, and goes into the new year with music, comedy, dancing, wine and champagne toast specials.
Tickets cost $10 general admission (standing room only on the Warehouse’s venue side and first come, first served on the restaurant side) or $20 for reserved seating in the venue.
For those who don’t want to miss the Dueling Pianos show but have other plans for New Year’s Eve, there will be another show offered Thursday, Dec. 30. Tickets for that evening will go on sale in the next week, Miller said.
For information and to purchase tickets, go to warehouse2565.com.