Allow Manuel Ramos to demystify the mystery for you.
The two time Colorado Book Award winner, who also has received three honorable mentions from the Latino International Book Awards, will be the featured presenter during April’s Writers’ Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, on Zoom with the Western Colorado Writers’ Forum.
Ramos, who has authored 10 novels and one short story collection, will be talking about the changes he sees in crime fiction and diversity within the mystery genre.
This Zoom workshop is limited to 20 participants and information can be found at westerncoloradowriters.org.
Information about Ramos and his books can be found at manuelramos.com.