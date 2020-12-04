The trains are still running right on time for Christmas thanks to the Grand Valley Model Railroad Club.
Its outdoor G scale train will moving down the tracks of an enlarged layout from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, at Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road.
The outdoor layout is complete with trestles, mines, a cemetery and lumber mill, according to a news release from the club.
Cross Orchards’ ride-on train also will be giving rides through the property on those December Saturdays. A fire pit will be going so visitors can warm up on chilly days, and the living history museum’s restrooms will be open.
Unfortunately, the club’s indoor model train layouts will not be on display this year as the room is too small for social distancing.
Admission will be free to see the trains. Donations to the club are welcome.
Tickets for the rice-on train will cost $2 for children, $3 for adults and $7 for families.
To learn about the model railroad club, go to grandvalleymodelrailroadclub.com. For information about Cross Orchards, go to museumofwesternco.com.
— By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com