Central to the mission of a community newspaper is arming readers with information about what there is to do in the community.
Concerts, plays, parades, art shows, craft fairs, bike races, beer fests, farmers markets and everything else that might lure you off the couch and out of the house.
The Out&About section has hosted The Sentinel’s “go-and-do” content for years.
That’s ending.
Actually, the content will continue, but in a more consumable form and in more varied media. We wanted to give a better platform to all of the great work Ann Wright, Tammy Gemaehlich and the rest of the newsroom do collecting information about what’s happening around here.
Indeed, our goal is to be THE go-to source for anyone looking to make plans about what to do this weekend.
The new section will be called Off the Clock. We’re excited about it, and we think you’re going to dig it as well.
It will take the form of a section in the newspaper, but it will also exist on GJSentinel.com and will be a regular feature on our family of radio stations. (By the way, if you haven’t listened to 101.5 The Junction — Totally ’80s and ’90s — you’re missing out on a really fun time machine.)
As for the section in the newspaper, there are a couple of important differences between Off the Clock and Out&About that our readers should note.
First, Off the Clock will arrive in your Wednesday newspaper. We are hopeful this will allow you to better plan your weekend and give our advertisers a jump on reaching our audience.
Second, the TV schedule will move into the daily newspaper. That means people who do not take the paper every day will not have access to the TV schedule on days they don’t receive a paper.
Sunday’s paper also will have the TV schedules for the Monday and Tuesday digital editions. You may need to adjust the days you get a paper. You can do that online or by calling 970-242-1919.
We’re launching Off the Clock because we want to provide more information that makes your life better. But we also want to give an assist to all of the cool things that are emerging in this community.
You can’t enjoy them if you don’t know about them.