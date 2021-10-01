Bright colors, metal, interactive pieces and even one giant bunny are moving into downtown Grand Junction on Saturday.
Art on the Corner’s temporary collection is set to rotate for the first time in two years, bringing some fresh sculptures to discover.
This change is part of the Downtown Art Festival happening Friday through Sunday, Oct. 1–3, on Main Street, each day with different events displaying the different sides of the arts, from painting to performance.
On Friday, the festival will collaborate with the First Friday art receptions and show openings that typically take place downtown on the first Friday of each month. For details about First Friday events, look for the story on page 2.
While moving from reception to reception in the downtown area, people can listen to the band Wowzers, which will play hiphop jazz from 5–8 p.m. Friday at the plaza at Fifth and Main streets.
The festival will continue Saturday with the early morning Art on the Corner collection rotation. “There are a lot of really eye-catching pieces,” said Rykel Menor, event coordinator with Downtown Grand Junction.
Art on the Corner has a permanent collection of sculptures as well as a temporary collection that changes annually. However, because of the pandemic, the temporary collection installed in 2019 stayed an additional year.
Of the nearly 100 applications for this year’s temporary collection, 16 were selected. Some of the sculptures were made by local and Colorado artists and others are coming from farther away. The sculpture coming the greatest distance is from a New Jersey artist, Menor said.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, members of the public can vote for their favorite new sculpture to win the People’s Choice Award. Ballots will be available at the Artist Expo at Downtown Grand Junction’s tent at Fourth and Main streets and the downtown ambassadors’ kiosk at Fifth and Main street.
And speaking of the Artist Expo, that will go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in the downtown area. More than 70 local and regional artists will be there, as well as area arts organizations.
“We are encouraging all the vendors and artists to have some sort of live demo,” Menor said.
These demos are intended to engage people at the expo, who can either watch artists work or get hands-on in creating something themselves. Several artists also will be working on panel murals for downtown, Menor said.
Groups such as The Theatre Project, Absolute Dance Performing Arts and Colorado West Aeriel Arts are set to give performances during the expo.
Live music again can be found at the plaza, with Union or None playing from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Rock ’N Swing playing from 2:30–5 p.m.
For its last day, the Downtown Art Festival will turn its focus to the big screen with the 2021 Grand Junction Film Festival from 1–9 p.m. Sunday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
More than 30 films will be shown during the festival, including animated movies, documentaries, foreign films and more.
For details check out the story about the Grand Junction Film Festival on this page.