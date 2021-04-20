The festival celebrating the Palisade peach will be back in 2021.
Organizers of the Palisade Peach Festival have received the go-ahead from the Mesa County Health Department to plan the event for Aug. 19–21 in Palisade, according to a news release from the Palisade Chamber of Commerce.
The popular annual festival that draws thousands to the Grand Valley was canceled for 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions limiting attendees and vendors to those from only a few area counties.
“Everyone is looking forward to the return of the valley’s favorite festivals; our peach festival is certainly one of the most anticipated,” said Dave Smith, chairman of the chamber board, in the news release. “At this time, as we work within the guidelines, it looks like it will be the peachful celebration you know and love.”
The festival will begin with an ice cream social and street dance in downtown Palisade, and it will continue with the two-day festival at Riverbend Park with live music, food events such as the Peach Cuisine and Backyard Peach BBQ Throwdown, booths, vendors, children’s activities and the peach-eating contest, the news release said.
Also on the schedule are a parade in Palisade, the Just Peachy 5K and 10K, and a car show.
Two-day tickets to the festival in the park cost $10 for adults, $5 for children age 6–12 or $25 for a family pass.
Saturday-only tickets cost $7 for adults or $3 for children. Children 5 and younger get in free.
For festival information or links to purchase tickets, go to palisadecoc.com/palisade-peach-festival/.
The Peach Festival is the latest large local event that has announced a return after 2020 cancellations including the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series that starts Memorial Day weekend, Country Jam on June 24-26 and Colorado Mountain Winefest in Palisade on Sept. 18-19.