It will be a Candyland Christmas in downtown Grand Junction during the annual Parade of Lights.

There will be 100 entries vying to best fulfill the Candyland Christmas theme when the parade begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, on Main Street.

The atmosphere will be festive with plenty of holiday lights both on the parade floats and decorating the trees downtown.

Take along some cash to purchase baked goods and drinks that will be served by area nonprofit groups during the parade.

Reminder: No parking is allowed on Main Street during the Parade of Lights. Vehicles still parked along the parade route at 2 p.m. Saturday or later will be towed.

For information about the parade, go to downtowngj.org.