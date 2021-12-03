Parade of Lights offers a Candyland Christmas By ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Dec 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION Facebook Twitter Email Print It will be a Candyland Christmas in downtown Grand Junction during the annual Parade of Lights.There will be 100 entries vying to best fulfill the Candyland Christmas theme when the parade begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, on Main Street.The atmosphere will be festive with plenty of holiday lights both on the parade floats and decorating the trees downtown. Take along some cash to purchase baked goods and drinks that will be served by area nonprofit groups during the parade.Reminder: No parking is allowed on Main Street during the Parade of Lights. Vehicles still parked along the parade route at 2 p.m. Saturday or later will be towed.For information about the parade, go to downtowngj.org. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Candyland Christmas Main Street Motor Vehicle Highway Parade No Parking Float Drink Vehicle Downtown Tree Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies +1(844)420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Helping local children Birth plans tailored to you Seven tips for recovering from knee replacement surgery Misconceptions about labor trafficking in Colorado: Daniela’s experience +2 Rethinking Diabetes