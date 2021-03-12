The Western Slope Concert Series will offer its next concert online for all to see.
The concert, which will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13, will feature the Peterson Duo of Emily Ondracek-Peterson on violin and Erik Peterson on viola.
The concert is free to watch and a donation of $15 to the concert series “helps keep the music alive!” according to the event post.
Ondracek-Peterson is the director of string studies and professor of violin at Metropolitan State University of Denver, where Peterson also is part of the musicology faculty. He also is a recording engineer, producer and editor with plans to launch anew record label, according to information about the Peterson Duo at facebook.com/westernslopeconcertseries.
The married couple also are the artistic directors for the Crested Butte Music Festival with plenty of performance and professional credits to their names.
To view the Saturday concert go to facebook.com/westernslopeconcertseries.