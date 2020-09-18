Sad reminder: This was supposed to be Colorado Mountain Winefest’s big weekend and it will be missed.
Happy news: There are still a number of events going on around the Grand Valley this weekend, so you’ve got no excuse for claiming boredom.
Here are details about some of those events:
AVALON THEATRE OPENS AGAIN
Avalon Theatre’s main auditorium finally will be reopened and dusted off for “Serenade for Strings” with the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra.
These performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
General admission tickets cost $35 for adult, $5 for students and only 175 tickets will available for each concert.
While those who attend will be able to choose where they want to sit, every other row will be closed and four seats will be left between groups, said Kelly Anderson, executive director for the symphony.
This concert, which takes its name from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings in C major,” will feature 20 of the symphony’s string players, all wearing masks and socially distanced on stage. The program will highlight music for strings with famous melodies the audience will recognize even they don’t know the titles, said Charles Latshaw, music director.
Along with “Serenade” this includes a premiere of sorts for Franz Biebl’s “Ave Maria” that was originally written for choir. It was transcribed by Latshaw for a string orchestra and will feature four of the symphony’s musicians as soloists.
The orchestra also will perform Gustav Holst’s “St. Paul Suite,” which is one of the most famous pieces of string literature ever and most string players have played it as some point, and Gustav Mahler’s “Adagietto” from his fifth symphony, which is “one of the most heart breathtakingly beautiful pieces that I’ve ever heard,” Latshaw said.
Along with offering the in-person concert, a video option will be available to view beginning Tuesday, Sept. 22. Tickets to stream that video will cost $10 and links for this option can be found at gjso.org.
While the symphony’s string players get their chance to perform this month, 21 wind, brass and percussion musicians will take the stage for the symphony’s October concerts at the Avalon.
“Fewer musicians doesn’t mean lesser music,” Latshaw said. “We are excited to be playing again.”
Beyond the symphony’s concerts, the Avalon’s auditorium will begin to see more events in coming weeks, said Maria Rainsdon, general manager for the theater as well as the Grand Junction Convention Center and Las Colonias Amphitheater.
There have been discussions with KAFM Community Radio about a winter series of smaller concerts with high quality music, Absolute Dance and Performing Arts plans to present “The Nutcracker” ballet on Nov. 27–29, options for comedy shows look promising as does the possibility getting the dinner-and-a-movie program back up and running, Rainsdon said.
COLORADO WINE STILL FLOWS
Area wineries and the Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology (CAVE) are working to fill the void left by Winefest. No, it won’t be the same, but there’s still a good time to be had.
CAVE and the Colorado Wine Ninjas began a Virtual Wine Fest over the past week featuring Colorado winemakers talking about their wines.
Two more Facebook presentations are coming up. At 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, Country Road Vines & Wines will be featured and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, Yellow Car Country Wines will take the spotlight. To see those presentations, go to facebook.com/coloradowineninjamerch/.
If you would prefer a more in-person event, then be sure to check your favorite winery’s website and Facebook page for details about what it may have planned for the weekend.
For example, St. Kathryn Cellars and Talon Winery will host food trucks and a DJ during special times from Friday through Sunday, Sept. 18–20. See St. Kathryn’s Facebook page for details.
Carlson Vineyards is offering three ticketed events: there will be a wine and food pairing on Saturday, a brunch pairing on Sunday and a wine blending seminar on Sunday with details and tickets at carlsonvineyards.com (look under the “store” tab).
Shiras Winery and The Zesty Moose also have several pairing events with limited tickets available. Go to thezestymoose.com to check on tickets.
LIVE MUSIC AND MUSICALS GO ON
What happened to The Yawpers?
Don’t fear, all is fine. Just a date change after Las Colonias Amphitheater got super-soaked by recent rain, according to Rainsdon.
Denver-based rock band The Yawpers, which was supposed to play a show on Sept. 11, will now perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the amphitheater.
Tickets cost $10 through theampgj.com.
If The Yawpers aren’t your style or you are simply wanting to continue the weekend with live music outside, then Supper on Southside might just be what you’re looking for.
This event on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Kokopelli Plaza in Fruita will be split into two sessions, each with a concert featuring local band Rizzo while those attending enjoy dinner purchased from an area restaurant — Pablos Pizza, Strayhorn Grill and Rib City Grill are all in the plaza and nearby restaurants offer take-out options.
The first session will go from 5–6:30 p.m. and the second will go from 7–8:30 p.m. Registration is required with a $5 fee. To reserve your spot for one of Supper on Southside’s sessions, go to fruitachamber.org/supper-on-southside/.
If Supper on Southside still isn’t enough live music for you, check Out & About’s entertainment calendar for more area shows.
Or, perhaps, choose to take in a musical.
“Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience” humorously considers the clothed perspective of a naked mole rat and is based on Mo Willems’ children’s book.
It will be performed for limited in-person audiences at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18–19, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, in Robinson Theatre in the Moss Performing Arts Center at Colorado Mesa University. More performances are set for Sept. 24-26.
Tickets cost $22 for adults, $18 for seniors age 60 and older and $8 for students and youth. Tickets can be purchased at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
A online streaming viewing option also is available and tickets and information are at showtix4u.com/event-details/39552.