Pirouette this way: 'Swan Lake' dances into the Avalon

RUSSIAN BALLET THEATRE/Special to the Sentinel

“Swan Lake” will be presented Wednesday, March 23, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.

A princess trapped by a spell to take the form of a swan. A prince being forced to choose a bride.

Of course, these two are destined to fall in love and thwart treachery as the story of the ballet “Swan Lake” unfolds to music composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The ballet will be performed by the Russian Ballet Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $39, $49 or $69 based on seat. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the Avalon Theatre’s box office.

The ballet, choreographed by Nedzhda Kalinin, includes hand-painted sets and more than 150 hand-sewn costumes, according to russianballettheatre.com.

A synopsis of the ballet’s plot, which can vary somewhat depending the performing company, can be found at russianballettheatre.com/performances/swan-lake/.