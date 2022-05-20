Let the cheering begin. The bikes and music are back in downtown Grand Junction!
Grand Junction Rides & Vibes, a rebranded festival with pre-pandemic roots, will fill downtown with vendors, bands, food, beer, mountain bikes and just pure fun from Friday through Sunday, May 20–22.
ON THE RIDES SIDE
From downtown to single track trails and back again, amateur and professional mountain bikers will make Main Street the place to be this weekend.
The best spot to watch the races is likely at the start/finish line on Main Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, said Ben Snyder, executive director for the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission. “All the exciting stuff is going to be on Main Street,” he said.
The amateur mountain bikers be taking on 15-, 30- or 40-mile race routes beginning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday and continuing that morning.
Professional mountain bikers will race beginning with the men at 8 a.m. Sunday and the women at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
If you need a spot to cheer the riders along the race route, consider the area around Handlebar Tap House, which is on the corner of Monument Road and Broadway, or the Little Park Road Trailhead or Third Flats Trailhead. But keep in mind that parking options will be much more limited at the trailheads, Snyder said.
On Friday, downtown is where all the action will be with the crit races. The first crit will begin at 4 p.m. Friday and the costume-crazy Community Clunker Crit will be at 5 p.m.
Earlier in the week, entries for festival’s races were closing in on 500 with about 60 in the pro races, Snyder said.
Admittedly, rebranding from the pre-pandemic Grand Junction Off-Road to 2022’s Rides & Vibes has been tough, but the upside is that the festival has more of a local and regional flavor from the vendors to the music, while its race footprint is pretty much the same, Snyder said.
“It’s fun just to see how many local people are going to be involved with this,” he said.
Those local ties have allowed for some new things, among them the Kids Race with a Doctor at 10 a.m. Sunday on Main St. There will be 5-mile and .5-mile courses, and kids can ride or race physicians from Primary Care Partners. No registration is needed.
ON THE VIBES SIDE
That local and regional feel will extend to the music side of the festival with bands playing on two stages on Main Street and western Colorado beer and local food trucks among the vendors downtown. Admission is free.
The festival’s Main Stage will be on Fourth Street, just north of Main Street, and a second stage can be found on Main Street just west of the roundabout at Seventh Street.
When a band finishes on one stage, another band will start on the other stage, said Dave Goe, community engagement manager for Downtown Grand Junction.
“We want to keep people moving through the event,” he said.
The music will begin about 2 p.m. Friday, noon on Saturday and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Local bands set to play include Wave 11, Zolopht, Southside Highway and Wowzers.
The Yawpers and The Patient Zeros will be coming from Denver, Funk & Gonzo will come from Salt Lake City and Opera House Arson will come from Aspen, Goe said.
Spose, the headliner for Friday, was selected partly in reaction to the sold-out Cody Johnson concert scheduled for the same night at Las Colonias Amphitheater, Goe said.
Instead of going country and trying to compete, the festival decided to go with hip-hop on Friday. “We’ve never had hip-hop before at the event,” he said. “I think it will be a fun alternative to people who aren’t going to be at the country show.”
Spose had several hits in the mid- to late 2000s and has a style similar to that of Macklemore, Goe said.
Saturday’s headliner is Marc Broussard, who is “awesome,” Goe said.
While the name might not have the recognition some artists have, the millions of views Broussard’s YouTube videos receive indicates the Louisiana-based artist has a dedicated following, he said.
Broussard plays “fun, soulful rock music perfect for drinking beer outside,” Goe said.
And speaking of beer, Ska Brewing out of Durango will be the festival’s main beer sponsor. There also will be a beer garden featuring all-local beers. That is something the festival wasn’t able to offer in the past and now can because of the rebranding, Goe said.
Rides & Vibes is going to be a party, he added.
“All the public parking lots are going to be open,” he said. “It’s going to be a popular event.”