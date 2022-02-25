Pour it on: WinterFest 2022 features brew from four local breweries By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Feb 25, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print 1 of 4 Palisade Brewing Co. Facebook Twitter Email Print Find four local breweries in one spot for three hours at WinterFest 2022.Palisade Brewing Co. will host this event from 1–4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at 200 Peach Ave.Along with the host, you’ll find Ramblebine Brewing Co., Copper Club Brewing Co. and Monumental Beer Works at WinterFest.Admission is free and beer pours are $5 each.There will be live music from Still House String Band and Zac Grant.For information, go to facebook.com/palisadebrewingco. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Palisade Brewing Co. Brew Music Commerce Company Winterfest Americana Monumental Beer Works Ramblebine Brewing Co. House String Band Cramblebine Brewing Co. Brewery Copper Club Food Industry Enology Zac Grant Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 7% 16° 31° Thu Thursday 31°/16° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:53:46 AM Sunset: 06:01:30 PM Humidity: 81% Wind: E @ 3 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Fri 5% 12° 33° Fri Friday 33°/12° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:52:24 AM Sunset: 06:02:36 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: WNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Mainly clear. Low 12F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 4% 13° 34° Sat Saturday 34°/13° Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:51 AM Sunset: 06:03:42 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 21° 39° Sun Sunday 39°/21° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:49:36 AM Sunset: 06:04:47 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 23° 46° Mon Monday 46°/23° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:48:10 AM Sunset: 06:05:52 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 28° 49° Tue Tuesday 49°/28° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:46:44 AM Sunset: 06:06:57 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 3% 31° 54° Wed Wednesday 54°/31° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:45:18 AM Sunset: 06:08:01 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business