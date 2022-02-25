Find four local breweries in one spot for three hours at WinterFest 2022.

Palisade Brewing Co. will host this event from 1–4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at 200 Peach Ave.

Along with the host, you’ll find Ramblebine Brewing Co., Copper Club Brewing Co. and Monumental Beer Works at WinterFest.

Admission is free and beer pours are $5 each.

There will be live music from Still House String Band and Zac Grant.

For information, go to facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.