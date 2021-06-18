It’s kind of like “Predator”-lite but with a dragon and — Wait! There’s the Colorado National Monument!
I know that spot! And that guy looks familiar.
But the title of the movie you’re watching may not ring a bell, at least not yet.
“Dragon Soldiers” was directed by Hank Braxtan, a Fruita Monument High School graduate, U.S. Army veteran and Hollywood filmmaker.
Braxtan and his wife, Arielle Brachfeld, also a filmmaker and actress, moved from California to the Grand Valley several years ago and brought their movie making ways with them.
One of their first projects after getting settled in Grand Junction was to film “Dragon Soldiers” in 2019 in western Colorado.
The movie, which was purchased by Lionsgate and released in 2020, will finally get its Grand Junction premier at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. The red carpet opens at 6 p.m.
The event is a fundraiser for the Avalon Theatre Foundation and will include a Q&A with Braxtan and the cast and a Rooftop Afterparty.
“For us, it’s about celebrating the Avalon. It’s about celebrating local filmmakers and celebrating the fact that we get to go back to the movies,” said Bryan Wade, development director for the foundation.
THE PLOT
“The movie takes place in an unspecified Colorado mountain town,” Braxtan said.
Residents are being horribly killed just outside of town and the mayor is desperate. He thinks the killings are the work of some rogue veterans he had run out town, so he hires a buddy with an outfit of mercenaries to take care of things, Braxtan said.
As the title of the movie implies, what those mercenaries eventually found wasn’t human.
The idea of a dragon in the Colorado wilderness, “that’s what appealed to me,” said Braxtan, who has a cinematic soft spot for creature features.
He already has dealt with a mutating monster snake in his film “Snake Outta Compton” and mutated polar bear in “Unnatural”.
“We’ve got the creature down,” Brachfeld said.
“Dragon Soldiers” was written by Dan Sinclair, who Braxtan has collaborated with on other films and projects. Sinclair also acted in “Dragon Soldiers.”
Nearly everyone behind the camera also was in front of it in one way or another, said Brachfeld, who was both a producer and actor in “Dragon Soldiers.”
“Our budgets are tiny,” she said.
LOCAL FACESButch McCain is one face and voice most folks in the Grand Valley will recognized immediately in “Dragon Soldiers.”
The KKCO weather anchor has the role of the Mayor Eddie Mordry in the film.
Other local faces viewers will be able to spot in the film are those of Kenneth Riskey, owner of eBricks, and Aaron Seibert, a member of the band Jack+Jill and well-known on the music scene in the Grand Valley.
Other than the principal cast members, nearly everyone in the film is from the Grand Valley and many “are basically dragon fodder” or killed in gunfire, said Braxtan, who got “shot” twice in the movie.
Some of those locals are veterans, Brachfeld said.
“It was really cool being able to get these guys that have seen some action, that definitely have had some experience and to get them to play make-a-movie,” she said.
A local U.S. Marine also gave the principal actors a tactical bootcamp, Braxtan said.
Even local business got in on the act. 5013 Tactical “did a custom paint job on all our airsoft guns so they looked more special forces,” Braxtan said.
The Storm family, which owns Storm’s Specialty Services, permitted them to film on their property and Forsgren, Lee & Poore, PLLC – Attorneys at Law, allowed the use of its downtown offices for filming the movie mayor’s office.
LOCAL PLACES
Every scene in a film must be shot somewhere, and for “Dragon Soldiers” all of them were in western Colorado: Colorado National Monument, Fruita, Glade Park, Grand Mesa, Grand Junction, Ouray, Placerville, area BLM land and other places.
There were locations they drove to, such as the area off Interstate 70 in De Beque Canyon that was burned a couple years ago in a wildfire. For movie purposes, “yeah, a dragon burned it,” Braxtan said.
Other locations they hiked to with equipment, props, water and food. Hikers or mountain bikers would come by and suddenly see charred “bodies” left by the dragon, they said.
While filming outside of Placerville, “it would start snowing on us and (for the film) it wasn’t supposed to snow,” Braxtan said.
The actors who came from Los Angeles “were just struck by how beautiful (western Colorado) is and how visually diverse it is,” Brachfeld said.
But the altitude was definitely an adjustment for them, she said.
THE RED CARPET
Anyone can walk the red carpet and rub shoulders with the stars both local and from out of town at Saturday’s screening.
Many members of the principal cast will be at the event, including Antuone Torbert, who was the film’s lead actor, and Edwin Wendler, who wrote the original score.
Those who attend the event can purchase a movie poster and get as many autographs as they would like.
For Braxtan and Brachfeld, the screening is another opportunity to show off the movie-making possibilities in the Grand Valley.
“I think that what makes this extra special is Hank grew up going to shows at the Avalon,” Brachfeld said.
“The fact that we get to make a film and do it for a living and the fact that we get to do it here … there’s something magical about it,” she said.
“This is where we want to be,” Braxtan said.