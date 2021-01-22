If you are ready to get out, Avalon Theatre has space for you on Tuesday evenings.
With more than 1,000 seats to choose from, you’ll be able to keep plenty of distance between yourself and any others who plan to attend a Tuesday night Dinner, Shopping and a Movie feature at the theater at 645 Main St.
The Avalon, which has been closed since early November because of the COVID-19 surge, will reopen for Dinner, Shopping and a Movie at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, for a 7:30 p.m. screening of the film “Let Him Go.”
Dinner, Shopping and a Movie, which is supported by Downtown Grand Junction, allows moviegoers to receive free admission to a movie by bringing in a receipt from a purchase of $5 or more at a downtown store or restaurant that was made on the same date as the movie showing.
Admission without a receipt is $7 per ticket. Admission is free for children age 12 and younger, and children must be accompanied by an adult.
Dinner, Shopping and a Movie is about supporting downtown businesses, especially on a day that tends to be slow for business even during normal times, said Maria Rainsdon, general manager for the Avalon.
It also is an easy night out option, and right now not much is available along those lines, she said.
Current capacity at the Avalon, which is five-star certified, is 100 people. Rainsdon is hopeful that number soon will increase to 175 people depending on COVID-19 case numbers.
Everyone in attendance must wear a mask during the evening, even while seated, Rainsdon said. Ushers will help moviegoers find seats that are at least 9 feet from other patrons, but that should not be a problem given the size of the Avalon, she said.
Five films are on the Dinner, Shopping and a Movie schedule through February. All of the movies were released in 2020 with the exception of “Groundhog Day” — the film from 1993 will actually be shown on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2.
Some of these films were shown at local theaters, but on a limited basis as “it’s been a weird time for movies, too,” Rainsdon said.
For information about Dinner, Shopping and a Movie, go to the Avalon Theatre’s Facebook page.
To find businesses that are part of the Downtown Grand Junction, go to downtowngj.org.