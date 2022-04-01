RITTZ: THE LOUD & CLEAR TOUR ’22, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, April 1, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Grieves & Trizz, $25–$30, mesatheater.com.
THE RIVER ARKANSAS, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, tickets at healthyrhythmartgallery.bigcartel.com/category/concerts-gallery-events.
HAVEN EFFECT, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, April 1, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/HavenEffect.
JOHN McEUEN AND FRIENDS: WILL THE CIRCLE BE UNBROKEN, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, with The Circle Band, utetheater.com.
TIM + RICHARD, 9 p.m. Friday, April 1, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, facebook.com/TR970.
DESERT FLYER BAND, 8 p.m. Friday, April 1, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/kokostavern.
JOEY ROWLAND & THE OVER AND UNDER BAND, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
THE TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Friday, April 1 and Thursday, April 7, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 970-241-8411.
COUSIN CURTISS, 6 p.m. Friday, April 1, San Juan Brews Coffeehouse and Brewery, 512 E. Main St., Montrose, award-winning root stomp music, facebook.com/cousin.curtiss.
JAC KEPHART GALLERY GRAND OPENING/FIRST FRIDAY, reception from 6:30–9 p.m. Friday, April 1, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., grand opening of the Jac Kephart Gallery, exhibits on display are “Monuments & Canyons,” CMU Student Exhibition and Rockies West National, reception includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash beer and wine bar, gjartcenter.org.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY SENIOR ART SHOW, opening reception 5–8 p.m. Friday, April 1, 437CO Art Gallery, 437 Colorado Ave., features artwork by Taliacyn Childs, Dahlia Jimenez, Evangelina Diaz and Brynley Foster, on display through April, coloradomesa.edu/art/gallery/index.html.
RECYCLED BOOK ART JURIED ART SHOW, Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St., projects created using recycled books, on display through May 12, mesacountylibraries.org.
UNCANNY VALLEY GRAND RE-RE-REOPENING ART SHOW, 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 514 Main St. (former Benges Shoes location), facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
FIRST FIRDAY ART RECEPTION, 4–9 p.m. Friday, April 1, Black Poppy Gallery, 530 Main St., Suite E, on display through April 30, facebook.com/blackpoppy530.
THE DAILY SENTINEL RV SHOW, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday, April 1, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, 100,000 square feet of RVs, tour fifth wheels, motor homes, tent trailers, toy haulers, truck campers and more, $5 in advance $7 at the door, tickets valid for the three-day event, tickets at 970tix.com.
DOWNTOWN RESTAURANT WEEK, April 1–10, discover new restaurants, try new dishes, win gift cards to downtown restaurants, downtowngj.org.
“A TRIBUTE TO BERNSTEIN,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 1–2, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., CMU opera concert, tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
“MACBETH,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 1–2, Magic Circle Theater, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, William Shakespeare’s tragic play, presented by Magic Circle Players, tickets $15–19, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
EL LOCO FANDANGO: ZZ TOP TRIBUTE, 7–11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $15, warehouse2565.com.
WEST COAST HIP-HOP EXTRAVAGANZA, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, April 2, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, Wowzers and DJ Will, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
PURPLE PIANO: THE ONE-MAN TRIBUTE TO PRINCE, 6–8 p.m. Saturday, April 2, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, Las Vegas act features Marshall Charloff performing Prince’s hits; Purple Xperience, five-piece group with front-man Charloff perform 9:30–11 p.m., utetheater.com.
STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, 4–7 p.m. Saturday, April 2, Ale House, 2531 N. 12th St., patio opening party, facebook.com/stillhousestringband.
FISHING IS FUN DAY, 8–10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, Snooks Bottom Open Space, Fruita, for kids age 14 and younger, preregister at the Fruita community Center, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will teach knot tying, fishing laws and regulations and fish identification, fruita.org, 970-858-0360.
“DISNEY THE LION KING JR.,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2, Grand Junction High School auditorium, 1400 N. Fifth St., musical presented by The Theatre Project featuring more than 70 youth ages 5–18, $5, tickets at 970tix.com, theatreprojectgj.com.
GRAND MESA SHORT FILM FESTIVAL, 3–5 p.m. and 7–9 p.m. Saturday, April 2, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, featuring 15 films filmmakers from across Colorado, $10 per person, grandmesaartscenter.com.
YOUNG ARTISTS CONCERT, 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., Grand Junction and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, Western Slope Concert Series concert final concert of the season featuring emerging artists Mariama Alcântara on violin and Zerek Dodson on piano, program features Franz Schubert’s “A major Sonata” and Ottorino Respighi’s “B minor Sonata,” single tickets $17, tickets at westernslopeconcertseries.org.
STRUGGLE JENNINGS, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., rapper son of Jesse Colter and Waylon Jennings on the Angels and Outlaws Tour with guest daughter Brianna Harness, $20–$22, mesatheater.com.
NORTH BY NORTH, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m., Sunday, April 3, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, band from Chicago with Just as Well and Super Fox, $10, ages 21 and older, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
“FROM MOUNTAIN TO SEA DIRECTED BY THREE,” 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., spring concert presented by The Grand Junction Centennial Band, facebook.com/Grandjunctioncentennialband.
BANDA LOS SEBASTIANES DE SAUL PLATA, 5–11 p.m. Sunday, April 3, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, with Banda Movil and Bis Nietos, $60, 970-457-7508.
POND SKIM & CLOSING WEEKEND, noon–6 p.m. Sunday, April 3, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, retro customs encouraged, DJ Chandlebarr, powderhorn.com.
“WHAT WERE YOU WEARING?”, 5–7:30 p.m. Monday, April 4, Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St., and 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, April 11–12, Meyer Ballroom, University Center, Colorado Mesa University, free exhibit presented by The Center for Children in partnership with CMU’s Sexual Assault Prevention Club, Latimer House and Goodwill of Colorado, art installation challenges stereotypes related to sexual assault including gender, age and what the victim was wearing, centerforchildrencac.org.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
CIRCUS FUNTASTIC, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, April 5–6, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, “A Superhero Adventure” theme with acrobats, jugglers, clowns and more, tickets cost $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 2–11, children younger than 2 get in free, tickets at circusfuntastic.com.
WESTERN MOVIE CELEBRATION, Thursday through Sunday, April 7–10, Egyptian Theater and Tru Vu Drive-In in Delta, showing “High Noon,” “Once Upon A Time in the West,” “El Dorado,” “Johnny Guitar” and “Shane,” $5 per person per show, times and location schedule at facebook.com/WesternMovieCelebration.