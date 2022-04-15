DAVE MENSCH, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, April 15, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/Mensch.Official.
PAUL JARVIS, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, Healthy Rhythm. 232 E. Main St., Montrose, solo acoustic bass player from New Jersey band Scissorfight, $15, healthyrhythmartgallery.bigcartel.com/category/concerts-gallery-events.
LEZ ZEPPELIN, 8 p.m. Friday, April 15, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, $20–$35, utetheater.com.
DAVID ADAM BYRNES, 8–11:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
SUPERHEROS & VILLAINS-THEMED DJ DANCE PARTY, 8 p.m. Friday, April 15, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/kokostavern.
RICKY BOBBY, 7 p.m. Friday, April 15, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
FROZEN IN TIME, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7–9 p.m. Friday, April 15, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., KAFM’s Spring Fundraising Drive Show with the six-member string bluegrass band, kafmcommunityradio.org.
“THE TAMING OF THE SHREW,” doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 15–16, Fruita Monument High School, 1102 Wildcat Way, Fruita, tickets $9 at fmhs.ludus.com.
DAVE MENSCH, 9 p.m. Saturday, April 16, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, facebook.com/Mensch.Official.
JAGERTOWN & FRIENDS, 6:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, Back the Badge event with guest Clark Jensen & Friends, $15–$25 , warehouse2565.com.
STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, during the crawfish boil, facebook.com/stillhousestringband.
CODY JEFFRYES, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, April 16, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., April Saturday Patio Music, facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.
EL LOCO FANDANGO: A TRIBUTE TO ZZ TOP, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 16, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, $20–$35, utetheater.com.
TIM + RICHARD, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, Copper Club Brewing Co., during the “We Thought it was 4.20?! Fest,” Westslope Collective Art Market goes from 3–6 p.m., facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany/timeline?ref=page_internal.
JARED GOTTBERG, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Saturday, April 16, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, rock from Nebraska, cruisersgj.com.
A NIGHT FOR SCARLETTS WAY, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, April 16, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., featuring The War Hippies (combat veterans and musicians Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis), benefits Scarletts Way, a nonprofit that matches children with limb loss from Fibular Hemimelia with veterans who are amputees, $25, tickets at ticketmaster.com; VIP packages at nolimitssw.org/shop.
TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., Fruita, after the Desert Rat Festival and Races with 10K, 50K, half-marathon and full marathon, gofruita.com.
“MASTERS” OPENING RECEPTION, 2–5 p.m. Saturday, April 16, Craig Gallery, 128 E. Third St., Palisade, entries based on the style and works of master artists such as Monet, Mattise, O’Keeffe, Van Gogh, Rothko and more, on display through July 1, facebook.com/craiggallerypalisade, 970-216-0213.
COMEDY SHOW, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 16, Gemini Beer Co., 640 White Ave., featuring Jimmy Abeyta and guests Boom, Garrett, Milly and Shelton, ages 21 and older, $12, first beer free, boompresents.net, facebook.com/GeminiBeerCompany.
EASTER FUN IN THE COUNTRY, gates open 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, Absolute Prestige Limo and Ranch, 1351 Q Road, Loma, Easter egg hunts begin at 1 p.m. for ages 3 and younger, 1:30 for ages 4–6, 2 p.m. for ages 7–9 and 2:30 p.m. for ages 10–12; adult egg hunt 4:30 p.m., craft show and expo, horse-drawn carriage rides, train rides, games, music, food and beverages, cash bar, fire pits, The Real Deal Band performs at 6 p.m., $10 adults and $8 ages 12 and younger in advance, $15 adults and $10 ages 12 and younger at the gate, aplimo.com/event/easter, 970-858-8500.
HISTORY FAIR, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, April 16, Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway, booths by regional history organizations, local authors, “Antiques Roadshow” types of appraisals by local antique appraiser (three items limit), bring up to six photos to be scanned (take a jump drive), food truck available, free entry, facebook.com/mesacountyhistoricalsociety, 970-260-5226.
MONSTER TRUCK SHOW, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, Grandstand Arena at Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, $23 adults, $15 ages 3–12, parking $10, tickets at monstertrux.com.
EASTER EXTRAVAGANZA, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, Grand Valley Recreation Center Pool, 0398 Arroyo Drive, Battlement Mesa, magician, egg hunt, pool games, $5, facebook.com/parachuteparkandrec.
ANNUAL EASTER EGG HUNT, 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, Mesa Community Center in the town of Mesa, ages newborn–11 can find the candy-filled eggs that the Easter Bunny has hidden, fun and games, mesacommunityclub.org/calendar.html.
CHELCIE LYNN: THE TAMMY TOUR, 7 p.m. Sunday, April 17, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., comedian, actress and social media personality, $27.50 - $57.50, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
DAVE MENSCH, 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/Mensch.Official.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
THE TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 970-241-8411.
TIM MONTANA & THE SHREDNECKS, 7–11 p.m. Thursday, April 21, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $20–$30, warehouse2565.com.
REHAB, 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $20, mesatheater.com.
MARC ALLEN BAKER AND RON BROWN, 6–9 p.m. Thursday, April 21, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., April Thursday Patio Music, facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.
PALISADE BLUEGRASS BASH, Thursday through Sunday, April 21–24, at Palisade venues, kick off party 6–9 p.m. Thursday at Palisade Brewing featuring Still House String Band; Palisade Brewing Friday lineup is Buffalo Commons 5–7 p.m. and Mark Joseph and American Soul 7:30 p.m.–10 p.m.; Palisade Brewing Saturday lineup is Elk Range 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., Brotherhood of Birds 2–4 p.m., Wood Belly 5–7 p.m., Chicken Wire Empire 7:30 p.m.–10 p.m.; Palisade Brewing Sunday lineup is Tejon Street Corner Thieves, 2–5 p.m.; Talbott’s Cider Friday lineup is Stray Grass 6–7:30 p.m., Pixie and the Partygrass Boys 8–10 p.m.; Talbott’s Cider Saturday lineup is Timber noon–2 p.m., Floodgate Operators 3–5 p.m., High Country Hustle 6–9 p.m.; Talbott’s Cider Sunday lineup is Liver Down the River, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.; Peach Street Distilling Saturday lineup is Storm Pass 1:30–3 p.m., Still House String Band 3:30–5 p.m.; Peach Street Distilling Sunday lineup is Timber noon–2 p.m.; Palisade Livery Saloon Friday lineup is All Star Jam 11 p.m.–1 a.m.; Palisade Livery Saloon Saturday lineup is Gunny Son’s 2–3:30 p.m., All Star Jam 11 p.m.–1 a.m.; Palisade Livery Saloon Sunday lineup is Red Hill Rollers, 4–6 p.m., info at palisadebluegrass.com.