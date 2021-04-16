COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY VOCAL ARTS ENSEMBLE CONCERT, 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, CMU Academic Quad, concert of choral works of marginalized composers, examining the human condition through heart-wrenching and uplifting text, ensemble joined by area high school singers, take a blanket or lawn chair for the outdoor concert, tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.
UNION OF NONE, 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, Pressed, 392 W. Third St., Palisade, facebook.com/pressed.palisade, 464-2090.
THE TANKERAYS, 8 p.m. Friday, April 16, Wingers Bar and Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit 12A, Clifton, facebook.com/wingersbarpoolhall.
STEPHEN WESLEY, 7:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, with guest Christopher Thomas, warehouse2565.com.
STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, 6 p.m. Friday, April 16, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/stillhousestringband; 6 p.m. Saturday, April 17, Pressed, 392 W. Third St., Palisade, evening concert follows the mini Hemp Fest (guest speakers, sustainable products, hemp products and other educational booths), facebook.com/pressed.palisade.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5–8 p.m. Friday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 21, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., duo from the Troy Douglas Band, no cover, 241-8411.
WAVE 11, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, April 16, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $8, mesatheater.com.
JETMORE-GOODMAN, 8–11 p.m. Friday, April 16, CB’s Tavern, 334 Main St., Delta, facebook.com/gerry.goodman.3.
PRIMAL J AND THE NEANDERTHALS, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, April 17, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Pinheads and 10-67, $10, mesatheater.com.
IAN MUNSICK, 8–10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, with guest Christopher Thomas, warehouse2565.com.
BEER AND BLUEGRASS JAM, 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, Copper Club Brewery, 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, there will be room for plenty of jam circles, indoors and outdoors, take a lawn chair, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
GARY RUSSELL BAND, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, April 17 and 5–8 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/GaryRussellBandGJ.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY CHORAL CONCERT, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, CMU Academic Quad, featuring tenor/bass, soprano/alto and Vocal Chords, take a blanket or lawn chair for the outdoor concert, tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.
GOODMAN ACOUSTIC JAM, 2–6 p.m. Sunday, April 18, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, facebook.com/gerry.goodman.3.
GOODMAN UNPLUGGED, 5–8 p.m. Monday, April 19, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/gerry.goodman.3.
ACOUSTIC JAM, 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.