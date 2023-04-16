WEDNESDAY
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY JAZZ COMBO AND COMMERCIAL ENSEMBLE, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
COLORADO WEST MUSIC PERFORMANCE FESTIVAL, Wednesday, April 19, at various high schools and Colorado Mesa University, featuring middle and high school bands, choirs, orchestras and jazz ensembles, performance schedule at d51schools.ss13.sharpschool.com/cms/One.aspx?portalId=81872&pageId=515093.
THURSDAY
TROY DOUGLAS TRIO, 5–8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., happy hour tunes, 970-241-8411.
JACKSON MALONEY, 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, singer/songwriter and folk musician from Hygiene, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
BEACONFEST, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Thursday, April 20, Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., free senior expo with vendors, live entertainment, prize giveaways, Volunteer of the Year presentation, beaconfest.beaconseniornews.com/
“A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., Shakespeare comedy, $24 adults, $20 seniors $10 students, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
PALISADE BLUEGRASS BASH, 7–10 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at four Palisade venues, free, schedule at facebook.com/talbottsciderco, palisadebluegrass.com.
FRIDAY
THE LAST TRAIN TO JUAREZ, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
UNTIL I WAKE, doors 5:30 p.m., show 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., guests Dark Divine and Catch Your Breath, $14–$16, mesatheater.com.
PALISADE BLUEGRASS BASH, 4:30 p.m.–2 a.m. Friday, April 21, at four Palisade venues, free, schedule at facebook.com/talbottsciderco, palisadebluegrass.com.
COLORADO WEST MUSIC PERFORMANCE FESTIVAL, Friday, April 21, at various high schools and Colorado Mesa University, featuring middle and high school bands, choirs, orchestras and jazz ensembles, performance schedule at d51schools.ss13.sharpschool.com/cms/One.aspx?portalId=81872&pageId=515093.
EL JEFE AND JOHN POLAND’S WEYLIAN GAZE, 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
BUFFALO GALAXY, 9–11:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, exploring deep-space with light speed bluegrass, cruisersgj.com.
TOO MUCH SMOKE, 9 p.m. Friday, April 21, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, hip-hop show, facebook.com/events/1579445625818806.
BASEMENT BROTHERS, 9 p.m. Friday, April 21, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063716496713.
“A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., Shakespeare comedy, $24 adults, $20 seniors $10 students, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
WESTERN SLOPE COWBOY POETRY, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., Terry Nash and others present an intimate evening of cowboy poetry, $20, tickets at kafmcommunityradio.org.
CLASSICS, ROMANTICS AND MODERN DAY WORKS, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., variety of ballet repertoire with excerpts from classic and romantic ballets and original works, Colorado West Performing Arts Company, $20–$40, tickets at ticketmaster.com, coloradowestpac.org.
SATURDAY
ICE CUBE, 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., R&B’S Big Badass BBQ 2 show, SOLD OUT, ticketmaster.com.
CIMARRON, 7–11 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, facebook.com/CimarronEntertainment.
JON STORK, 7–11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $10–$15, warehouse2565.com.
PALISADE BLUEGRASS BASH, 10 a.m.–2 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at four Palisade venues, free, schedule at facebook.com/talbottsciderco, palisadebluegrass.com.
ERIC PATRICK KELLY, 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, local favorite, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
NATE HANCOCK & THE DECLARATION, 9–11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, country funk, cruisersgj.com.
THE VITAMIN B’S, 7:30–9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, multi-generational family band, with guest Josh Matthews, $10, tickets at 970tix.com or at the door.
PEA GREEN SATURDAY NIGHT CONCERT, doors 6 p.m., music 7–9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Pea Green Community Center in Delta, old-time cowboy, bluegrass and Cajun turns by The Desert Canyon Ramblers and ZinZin, comedic duo Pea Green Brothers, $15, seating limited, facebook.com/peagreensn.
“WHERE ARE YOU?” 2–5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Craig Gallery, 128 E. Third St., Palisade, artists interpretation of the theme, artists on hand, drinks and hors d’oeuvres, facebook.com/craiggallerypalisade.
CLASSICS, ROMANTICS AND MODERN DAY WORKS, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., variety of ballet repertoire with excerpts from classic and romantic ballets and original works, Colorado West Performing Arts Company, $20–$40, tickets at ticketmaster.com, coloradowestpac.org.
GJ EARTH DAY: ARTISTS CELEBRATING THE EARTH, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Lowell Village Commons (front lawn), 310 N. Seventh St., galleries and the Downtown Creative District event with event art and food, lowellmetro.specialdistrict.org/community-calendar?month=2023-04.
DE BEQUE SPRING CRAFT FAIR, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, De Beque Community Center, 381 Minter Ave., De Beque, 970-283-5475.
SPRING CRAFT AND ARTISAN MARKET, noon–4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, local artisans/crafts people, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
“A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., Shakespeare comedy, $24 adults, $20 seniors $10 students, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
CONTRA DANCE, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Margery Ballroom, 523 1/2 Main St., $10 adults, $7 students, $5 ages 10–17, fifthreelmusicanddance.com.
SOUTHWEST ARBOR FEST, 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22, Lincoln Park, live music by James Williams & The Faith Peddlers with guest Donny Morales starting at 11 a.m., craft beer tasting, food trucks, cornhole tournament, tree auction, seedling give-away, tree arboretum tour, silent auction, schedule at bit.ly/southwestarborfest.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT, 2–6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Fruita Civic Center Park & Pavilion, 325 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, fundraiser to bring awareness and improvement to overall firefighter wellness, music by Joey Rowland, beer garden, food trucks, team registration $75, free for spectators, donations accepted, register at lowervalleyfirefighters.square.site.
HIGH DESERT POLICE K-9 CHALLENGE, 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22, Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss, more than 20 police canine teams from around the country competing in obedience, agility, detection, fastest dog, hardest hitting, hardest biting and muzzle work, free and open to the public, fundraiser raffle tickets at highdesertk9.com/get-your-raffle-tickets-online.
CRIME STOPPERS OF MESA COUNTY OPEN CAR SHOW, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Mesa Mall, 20 award classes, food trucks and vendors, benefits Crime Stoppers of Mesa County, 241stop.com/carshow.
FEE-FREE DAY, Saturday, April 22, Colorado National Monument, nps.gov/colm/index.htm.
MESA COUNTY 4H LEADERSHIP COUNCIL MEAT SMOKE-OFF, 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, gazebo across from the Community Building, all you can eat smoked meat and sides, silent auction and dance, $15 adults, $10 ages 6–12, ages 5 and younger eat free, mesacounty.us/fairgrounds/events/mesa-county-4h-leadership-council-smoke.
SUNDAY
PALISADE BLUEGRASS BASH, 10 a.m.–6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at four Palisade venues, free, schedule at facebook.com/talbottsciderco, palisadebluegrass.com.
GERRY JAM, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, Gerry Goodman leads the jam, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063716496713.
LAWRENCE STELMACH JAZZ, 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
GRAND VALLEY YOUNG LIFE DESSERT FUNDRAISING BANQUET, 6:30–8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road, concert by Nashville singer/songwriter Christopher Williams, proceeds go to Young Life, reservations at gv.younglife.org, 970-243-7684.
MONDAY
“WHAT WERE YOU WEARING” ART INSTALLATION, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday, April 24, Meyer Ballroom, University Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1455 N. 12th St., hosted by The Center For Children, CMU and Latimer House, exhibit considers assumptions about victims of sexual violence, htop.org, centerforchildrencac.org.
TUESDAY
BEGINNINGS: CHICAGO TRIBUTE, doors 6:45 p.m., show 7:30–9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Community Concerts of the Grand Valley concert, $35, tickets at ticketmaster.com, communityconcertsgrandvalley.org.
TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., take an instrument, 970-314-7004.
