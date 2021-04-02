UNION OF NONE, 8 p.m. Friday, April 2, Mingle Sports Bar, 235 N. First St., Montrose, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
WALKER WILLIAMS BAND, 8–11 p.m. Friday, April 2, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
JOSH DAWE SENIOR RECITAL, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 2, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.
JETMORE AND A FEW GOODMAN, 8 p.m. April 2, Wingers Bar & Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit A12, Alyssa Jetmore and Goodman Band, facebook.com/wingersbarpoolhall.
ANNIVERSARY ART SHOW, 7 p.m. Friday, April 2, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St., celebration of gallery’s fifth (2020) and sixth (2021) anniversaries, social distancing enforced, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
“MEMORIES, DREAMS AND REFLECTIONS: RE-IMAGINING,” opening reception 6–8:30 p.m. Friday, April 2, Confluence Studios, 634 Main St., garden level, featuring new work by Sarah Brandenburg, Sophia Cohen, Codi Flint, Virginia Jensen, Caole Lowry, T.J. Smith, H.L. Weber and Jo Watson, exhibit runs through May 26, 314-2584, facebook.com/imconfluencestudios.
“PERFECTION IN ABSTRACT,” opening reception 5–7 p.m. Friday, April 2, Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose, featuring watercolor, collage, cold wax and oil works by Joan Anderson, on display through April, mc4arts.com.
JAMES WILLIAMS & THE FAITH PEDDLERS, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, April 3, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, rockin’ country outlaw music, free show, 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
KING ISO: GROUP THERAPY TOUR, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, April 3, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., featuring C-Mob, Taebo the Truth, and Snake Lucci, $15–$19, mesatheater.com.
KRISTIN YEON-JI YUN, 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., cello concert, coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.
EGG-CELLENT EASTER EGG RELAY FOR ADULTS AND KIDS, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, April 3, St. Kathryn Cellars, 785 Elberta Ave., Palisade, groups of four can collect eggs as quickly as possible to receive prizes, space limited, reserve a spot at 464-1300, facebook.com/SKCellars.
EASTER EGG HUNT, 10–10:45 a.m. Saturday, April 3, Mesa Community Center in Mesa, for ages newborn–11, find the candy-filled eggs the Easter Bunny has hidden, fun and games, mesacommunityclub.org/calendar.html.
ON THE FARM EASTER EXTRAVAGANZA, 1–6 p.m. April 3–4, 1280 20 Road in Fruita, free kid-focused event with Easter egg hunt, pony rides, games, resurrection stories, petting zoo, picture studio, crafts, donations accepted, pandemic protocols in place.
LOCAL LOVE COMMUNITY MARKET, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Sunday, April 4, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, outdoor community market, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
NICK CAROZZA SENIOR RECITAL, 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 5, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.
ACOUSTIC JAM, 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.
ROWDY BRASS BAND CONCERT, 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, Colorado Mesa University Academic Quad, take a blanket or lawn chair, tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.
PERCUSSION ENSEMBLE CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS
EASTON CORBIN, 7:30–11:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 8–9, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, acoustic show with guest Jake Dodds, (Thursday is SOLD OUT), 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
“MISS HOLMES,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 8–9, and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., staged radio drama with a live audience, live performance tickets $22 adults, $18 seniors, $8 students, streaming available April 14–22, streaming tickets $10, coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.