JESSE DANIEL, 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $15, warehouse2565.com.
GOODMAN BAND, 8 p.m. Friday, April 22, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, day one of Koko’s 1-year anniversary party, facebook.com/kokostavern.
TIM + RICHARD, 9 p.m. Friday, April 22, Skorz, 122 N. Fifth St., facebook.com/TR970.
4:20 TOO! doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, April 22, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Peach Street Revival and Zolopht, ages 18 and older, $12, mesatheater.com.
THE BELL CREEK BAND, 8 p.m.–midnight, Friday, April 22, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, bellcreekband.com.
FROM THE TOP, 7:30–9:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, Louie’s Loft, 202 Grand Ave., Paonia, Thomasina Russell and Terry Flanagan, original harmonies and songs, facebook.com/From-The-Top.
FREE BEER BAND, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, April 22, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, rock from up on the mesa, cruisersgj.com.
PALISADE BLUEGRASS BASH, Friday through Sunday, April 22–24, 17 bluegrass bands at four Palisade venues, free, schedule at palisadebluegrass.com.
COLORADO WEST INVITATIONAL MUSIC PERFORMANCE FESTIVAL, 8 a.m. Friday through Saturday, April 22–23, at Central, Grand Junction and Palisade high schools and Colorado Mesa University campus, showcases 165 regional performing ensembles, including middle and high school orchestras, choirs, bands and jazz performances, free to the public, schedule at d51schools.ss13.sharpschool.com/cms/One.aspx?portalId=81872&pageId=515093.
FRUITA FOURTH FRIDAY KICK OFF, 5 p.m. Friday, April 22, on Mulberry Street in Fruita, live music and performances, art walk, restaurant specials, event happens the fourth Friday April–August, facebook.com/Fruita-Fourth-Friday-442073789201772.
WHITE ICED CELEBRATION, 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, Colorado Mesa University, Outdoor Plaza Tent, white-attire affair to benefit the District 51 Foundation, honors White Iced Award recipients and Outstanding Academic Growth Schools, silent auction, signature cocktails, dancing, desserts, elegant event for community members, district staff, friends of the D51Foundation and parents, general community tickets $65 in advance, $75 at the door, purchase tickets at d51foundation.org.
DISNEY’S “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 22–23, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 23–24, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., presented by The Theatre Project, tickets $10–$25, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
JAVIER DE LOS SANTOS, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23, Curtis Hall, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, Blue Sage Concert Series concert featuring the classical Spanish guitarist, individual tickets $20 in advance, $25 day of performance, season pass tickets $120, bluesage.org.
FROM THE TOP, 7:30–9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, Paonia United Brewing Co., 325 Grand Ave., Paonia, Thomasina Russell and Terry Flanagan, original harmonies and songs, facebook.com/From-The-Top.
TREY LEWIS, 7–11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $15, warehouse2565.com.
GERRY GOODMAN, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, April 23, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., April Saturday Patio Music, facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.
THE TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 1–4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, Bookcliff Vineyards, 670 39 Road, Palisade.
RED ROSE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Sliv, Himaxx, Cash and Se7enstar Turn, $8, mesatheater.com.
DESERT FLYER BAND, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, day two of Koko’s one-year anniversary party, facebook.com/kokostavern.
SEAN MOON BAND, 4–7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 23–24, Carboy Winery at Mt. Garfield Estate, 3572 G Road, Palisade, music during Carboy Winery grand opening celebration, facebook.com/carboygrandvalley.
THE GUNNY SONS, 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, Sauvage Spectrum, 676 38 1/4 Road, Palisade, music during the Collaboration Limited Bottle Release Party for “Wildlife 125,” celebrating Colorado Parks & Wildlife, facebook.com/sauvagespectrum.
“MESSIAH” PERFORMANCES, doors open 4:15 p.m., performances at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23, First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road, Messiah Choral Society Chorus and Orchestra presents free concerts featuring excerpts from G.F. Handel’s masterpiece, with conductor and artistic director John Howard and soloists, donations accepted, mcsgj.org, 970-434-9661.
“LET’S DANCE!” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23 and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, Valley Symphony Orchestra’s 50th season concert finale featuring dance styles through the ages, from waltz to tango to swing, long-time VSA Orchestra Conductor Michael J. Kern’s final concert before retirement, tickets $20 in advance, $25 at the door adults, $5 students, valleysymphony.net.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN OYSTER RED DIRT FESTIVAL, 5–11 p.m. Saturday, April 23, Montrose County Event Center, 1037 N. Seventh St., Montrose, featuring Grammy-award winning red dirt/Americana band Reckless Kelly, guests Joshua Ray Walker and Sam Cox, VIP tickets, floor and general admission tickets $20–$30, tickets at montrosecountyeventcenter.com.
SOUTHWEST ARBOR FEST, noon–5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, Lincoln Park, arbor events from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. include seedling giveaways and larger tree auction, tree tour, and more; live music by The Lincoln Pants Band and Tim + Richard, kids activities, touch-a-truck, artisan booths, live music, food trucks, local craft brew tasting $25, gjcity.org.
PRISM, 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24, in the Colorado Mesa University Academic Quad, music performances presented by the music department, $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
EDESIA: A PALISADE CULINARY, WINE & SPIRITS ADVENTURE, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday, April 24, Wine Country Inn, 777 Grande River Drive, Palisade, the theme is New Kids on the Wine Block highlighting new additions in the industry, featuring tastes of beer, spirits, ciders and wines, samples from new food vendors, live music by From the Top, Mike Gazdak and Frank Bregar Orchestra with vocalist Krystyn Hartman, $65 in advance, $75 at the door, benefits Marillac, edesiapalisade.com.
PEACH STREET REVIVAL, 4–7 p.m. Sunday April 24, Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Montrose, Concert for Aspen, Warrior of Hope, to benefit a family with a child who has a brain tumor, music, corn hole tournament ($30 per team), food trucks, kids activities, door prizes, $20 ages 16 and older, $10 kids, free ages 5 and younger, facebook.com/PeachStreetRevival, facebook.com/DeltaChamber.
BIRDS OF PLAY AND GABRIELLE LOUISE, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, $20, 970tix.com, cavalcadefruita.com.
JONAH WERNER, 6–9 p.m. Sunday, April 24, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, YoungLife concert, food and drink available to purchase, free tickets at gv.younglife.org.
VERITAS, 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, Delta County Performing Arts & Education Center, 822 Grand Ave., Delta, Delta-Montrose Community Concert Association Concert featuring the male vocal quintet with piano performing an opera/Broadway and pop and classical program, concertassociation.net.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
SOUL HABIT, 6–9 p.m. Thursday, April 28, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., April Thursday Patio Music, facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.
LOUIS PRIMA JR. AND THE WITNESSES, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Community Concerts of the Grand Valley concert, individual tickets can be purchased at the Avalon box office if available, communityconcertsgrandValley.org, 970-243-1979.
FRANK & DEANS, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., mash up of all the Rat Pack crooners tunes mixed with modern sounds of today’s rock, punk and SKA, with openers The Tankerays, $12–$14, mesatheater.com.
SOUL HABIT, 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/soulhabit.
A LA MODE, 6:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, DoubleTree by Hilton, 743 Horizon Drive, evening of delectable desserts made by local chefs, $40, hosted by Horizon Sunrise Rotary Club, proceeds benefit community nonprofits, tickets at alamodegjdotcom.wordpress.com.
GRAND JUNCTION BEACONFEST, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Thursday, April 28, Grand Junction Convention Center, celebration for seniors, baby boomers and their families, with live music, food samples educational seminars, prize giveaways, beaconseniornews.com, 970-243-8829.