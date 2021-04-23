SEAN CURTIS AND THE DIVIDE, 8–10:30 p.m. Friday, April 23, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
CIMARRON, 8 p.m. Friday, April 23, Wingers Bar and Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit 12A, Clifton, facebook.com/wingersbarpoolhall.
OVEREXPOSURE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, April 23, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Just as Well, $8, mesatheater.com.
RON ARTIS II, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, April 23, Town Park in Paonia, multi-instrumentalist Delta blues singer in the Live Music Still Soothes the Soul series, hosted by The Paradise Theatre and Pickin’ Productions, two seatings with limited capacity, chairs set up with social distancing and masks required when not seated, tickets $25 in advance, $30 day of show, paradiseofpaonia.com.
TIM + RICHARD, 5 p.m. Friday, April 23, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/TR970.
GOODMAN UNPLUGGED, 5–8 p.m. Friday, April 23, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/gerry.goodman.3.
SHIFTING FOCUS: THE SPRING DANCE CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 23–24, 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU dancers and designers challenge the ways we see, experience, interpret and share, final concert of the 2020–21 season, tickets $16 adults, $13 seniors, $7 students/youth, digital stream April 23–May 9, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.
WESTERN SLOPE COIN CLUB SPRING 2021 COIN SHOW, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday, April 23, and 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, former Sutherlands Lumber Co. building, 2405 Patterson Road, more than 50 tables with a variety of U.S. and foreign currency and coins, coin collecting supplies, free entry, 640-3765.
DAVID STARR, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., hosted by KAFM Radio, featuring the singer/songwriter, $15 KAFM members or $20, tickets at kafmradio.org.
TIPS FOR TUNES, 5–11 p.m. Saturday, April 24, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, six local bands play two stages (one inside, one outside, weather permitting), $10 suggested tip at the door goes to the bands, warehouse2565.com.
GOODMAN UNPLUGGED, 4–7 p.m. Saturday, April 24, Stoik Beer Co., 1064 Main St., Delta, facebook.com/gerry.goodman.3.
COWBOY POETRY NIGHT, 5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, Gateway Community Center in Gateway, evening of cowboy poetry and Western music featuring cowboy poet professor Dale Page, music by Peggy Malone, Bill Clark, Dennis and Bev Russell and others, silent auction hosted by Gateway Merry Mixer 4-H Club, food and drinks available from the Gateway Unaweep Fire Department, $7 per person, ages younger than 12 free, 931-2803.
SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH THE SUNDAY MORNING ALL-STARS, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. April 25, Charlie Wellington’s, 103 N. First St., featuring Gonzales from Peach Street Revival and Bryce McEvoy from the Moccasins and Carnival Cruise Lines on vocals, Eric Gross from Wild Flight on keys, Nathan Wilson from the Grand Junction Rockestra and Soul Habit on sax, Jordan Will from Peach Street Revival on bass, Sofia Benham from Peach Street Revival and Mind of 3 on drums, (SOLD OUT).
GARY RUSSELL BAND, 5–8 p.m. Sunday, April 25, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/GaryRussellBandGJ.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY PRISM CONCERT, 4 p.m. Sunday, April 25, Academic Quad at CMU, take a blanket or lawn chair for the outdoor concert showcasing music department ensembles, solo acts, CMU Drumline and Maverick Stampede marching band, $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.
GOODMAN UNPLUGGED, 2–6 p.m. Sunday, April 25, Wild Horse Roadhouse in De Beque, facebook.com/gerry.goodman.3.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY JAZZ AND COMMERCIAL ENSEMBLES, 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 26, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., $12 adults, $10 seniors, coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.
ACOUSTIC JAM, 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.
DINNER, SHOPPING AND A MOVIE, “Tom & Jerry The Movie” (2021), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., spend $5 at a downtown business anytime on Tuesday and get free entry to the movie, grandjunctionconventioncenter.com/events.
GOODMAN UNPLUGGED, 5–8 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/gerry.goodman.3.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY ORCHESTRA CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.
SPRING THEATRE SHOWCASE, 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 29–30, Central High School, in the auditorium, featuring comedic improv troupe performance and a one-act play, tickets $5–$10 at centralhighschooltheatre.ludus.com/.