MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel

WIND SYMPHONY CONCERT

The Colorado Mesa University Wind Symphony will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at Robinson Theatre in the Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St.

The Wind Symphony is directed by Calvin Hofer, who will retire from fulltime teaching at the end of the semester. A reception for Hofer will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Academic Quad outside Moss.

Hofer taught at CMU for 23 years, 17 of those as the head of the music department.

On the program for the concert are some of the 16 pieces commission for the Wind Symphony during Hofer’s tenure at CMU. Among those pieces are “BREATHE” by Alex Shapiro and “La Fiesta Mexicana” by H. Owen Reed.

Tickets to this concert cost $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for youth. Tickets can be purchased at coloradomesa.edu/tickets or by calling 800-410-MAVS.