WEDNESDAY
ELTON DAN & THE ROCKET BAND, 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Elton John tribute, $15–$70, mesatheater.com.
BITS & BREWS COMEDY SHOW, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave., hosted by Joke Junction, $10, tickets at eventbrite.com, facebook.com/jokejunctionstandup.
THURSDAY
UNION OF NONE, 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
SWEET T AND LADY V, 7–9 p.m. Thursday, April 27, Handlebar Tap House, 417 Monument Road, facebook.com/HandlebarGJ.
A LA MODE: A SWEET & SAVORY EXPERIENCE, 6:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, University Ballroom, Colorado Mesa University, 1455 N. 12th St., Horizon Sunrise Rotary Club fundraiser, dessert samples prepared by local chefs, $40–$75, tickets at alamodegjdotcom.wordpress.com.
FRIDAY
KENNY FEIDLER AND THE COWBOY KILLERS, 6:30–11 p.m. Friday, April 28, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, guest Danno Simpson, $10, warehouse2565.com.
CIRCUS MUTT, 6 p.m. Saturday, April 28, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, energetic bluegrass roots and muttgrass from Asheville, North Carolina, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
GERRY GOODMAN, 9–11:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, rock ’n’ roll and blues, cruisersgj.com.
MISTI DAWN AND SCOTT BOLLMAN, 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, Scotland Yard Cigar & Spirits, 2454 U.S. Highway 6&50, Unit 112, facebook.com/mistidawnukulele.
CIMARRON, 8 p.m.–midnight Friday, April 28, Triple Tree Tavern 201 Second St., Clifton, facebook.com/CimarronEntertainment.
FROM THE TOP, 7–9 p.m. Friday, April 28, Springhill Suites, 236 Main St., Terry Flanagan and Thomasina Russell perform original harmonies and songs, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063646912666.
FRUITA FOURTH FRIDAY, 5–8 p.m. Friday, April 28, in the parking lot of FARM, 160 S. Park Square, Fruita, food trucks, beer garden, live music, local art, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077161749824.
AERIAL ARTS SHOWCASE, 6 p.m. Friday, April 28, Reverent Rhythms Studio, 3080 I-70 Business Loop, free, donations accepted, reverentrhythms.com.
STEVE HOFSTETTER, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., author, columnist and comedian, tickets $25–$100, mesatheater.com.
“FOOTLOOSE,” 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, Grand Junction High School auditorium, 1400 N. Fifth St., The Theatre Project presents movie musical, mild themes, recommended for ages 13 and older, $25 adults, $19 seniors, $10 children, tickets at 970tix.com and at the door.
SATURDAY
REVEREND HORTON HEAT, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $25, mesatheater.com.
CREED FISHER, 8–11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $15, warehouse2565.com.
REWIND, 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, six-piece classic rock band from Vail, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
HAVEN EFFECT, 9 p.m.–midnight Saturday, April 29, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., $10, ages 21 and older, facebook.com/HAVENEFFECT.
ON THE FLIP SIDE BAND, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., acoustic rock, country and indie tunes, facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.
“FOOTLOOSE,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Grand Junction High School auditorium, 1400 N. Fifth St., The Theatre Project presents the movie musical, mild themes, recommended for ages 13 and older, $25 adults, $19 seniors, $10 children, tickets at 970tix.com and at the door.
THE MAGIC OF BELLY DANCE, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Grand Valley Event Center, 2400 Consistory Court, Sultan’s Pride Middle Eastern Dancers’ annual spring show and fundraiser, $10 adults, $8 ages 10 and younger, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100061038615194.
VIVA EL VINO, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Wine Country Inn, 777 Grande River Drive, Palisade, Junior Service League’s 30th annual fundraiser, wine tasting, beer garden, silent auction, $100, tickets at jslgj.com.
FIBER ARTS SKILLS FAIR, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Mesa and Monument rooms at Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St., hosted by Mesa Fiber Arts Guild featuring demonstrations of weaving, crocheting, spinning yard and more, facebook.com/mesacountylib.
STEP UP FOR DOWN SYNDROME WALK, 8 a.m. Saturday, April 29, Long Family Memorial Park, proceeds go to Western Slope families with children with Down syndrome, register and donate at give.stepupwesternslope.org.
FISHING IS FUN DAY, 9–11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, Snooks Bottom Open Space, Fruita, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host education stations, and fishing free for ages 13 and younger, registration required, fruita.org.
HISTORY FAIR, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Historic Loma School, 1349 Teller St., Loma, hosted by Mesa County Historical Society featuring readings, Hall of Authors, talks on prohibition, games, access to historians, donation box for books about regional history or other documents, scanner for digitally preserving photos (up to six each), story hour (sign up to share your stories of attending schools in the Grand Valley), schedule, speaker bios and updates at sites.google.com/view/mesacountyhistoricalsociety.
“BRAHMS & RUTTER,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra Classics concert with Western Colorado Chorale and Colorado Mesa University Vocal Arts Ensemble, works by composers Johannes Brahms and John Rutter, final concert of the 2022–23 season, $25–$45, tickets at gjso.org.
HORIZON DRIVE COMMUNITY MURAL PAINT, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 704 Horizon Drive, free 600 square-foot paint-by-numbers event for the community, live music, barbecue and all the supplies needed to create the mural, all skill levels welcome, horizondrivedistrict.com/event/horizon-drive-community-mural-event.
SUNDAY
KING ISO, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., independent rap artist on the Med Call Tour with Taebo Tha Truth and Hectir, ages 21 and older, $15–$20, tickets at eventbrite.com.
GERRY GOODMAN, 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, local favorite playing rock ’n’ roll blues, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
TROY DOUGLAS TRIO, 5–8 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., happy hour tunes, 970-241-8411.
“BRAHMS & RUTTER,” 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra Classics concert featuring the Western Colorado Chorale and the Colorado Mesa University Vocal Arts Ensemble, works by composers Johannes Brahms and John Rutter, final concert of the 2022–23 season, $25–$45, tickets at gjso.org.
HORIZON DRIVE COMMUNITY MURAL PAINT, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 704 Horizon Drive, free 600 square-foot paint-by-numbers event for the community, live music, barbecue and all the supplies needed to create the mural, all skill levels welcome, horizondrivedistrict.com/event/horizon-drive-community-mural-event.
“FOOTLOOSE,” 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Grand Junction High School Auditorium, 1400 N. Fifth St., The Theatre Project presents the movie musical, mild themes, recommended for ages 13 and older, $25 adults, $19 seniors, $10 children, tickets at 970tix.com and at the door.
POPOVICH COMEDY PET THEATER, doors 3:30 p.m., show 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., family-oriented blend of comedy and circus featuring Gregory Popovich and his furry co-stars, $20–30, mesatheater.com.
MONDAY
JAZZ CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., tickets $18 adults, $15 seniors, features student Jazz Festival clinicians J.B. Scott (trumpet) and Lisa Kelly (vocalist) performing classic swing, New Orleans jazz, big band and more, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
TUESDAY, MAY 2
TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., take an instrument, 970-314-7004.