F.C. WESTCOTT & THE AFICIONADOS, 8 p.m. Friday, April 30, Wingers Bar and Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit 12A, Clifton, facebook.com/wingersbarpoolhall.
OXYMORONS, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
BANDA MACHOS Y BANDA MAGUEY, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m. Friday, April 30, Travelodge, 718 Horizon Drive, ages 17 and older, $50, tickets at http://ticketon.co/a675e, 970-457-7508, 800-668-8080.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY SPRING SHOWCASE, noon–5 p.m. Friday, April 30, CMU, kickoff event noon–12:30 p.m., Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center; presentations, posters, performances, demonstrations and exhibits, 1–4:30 p.m., campus wide; celebration 4:30–5 p.m, The Plaza tent, event celebrates the creativity, research, innovation, entrepreneurship and artistic performance of CMU/WCCC students at all levels, coloradomesa.edu/showcase.
MAY GALLERY EXHIBIT OPENING RECEPTION, 5–7 p.m. Friday, April 30, Blue Sage Gallery, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, works by Cecelia Calderon, on display through May, artist talk at 6:30 p.m., bluesage.org.
RECYCLED BOOK ART JURIED ART SHOW, on display April 30–June 24, Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St., show features projects crafted using recycled books, 243-4442.
UNION OF NONE, 9 p.m. Friday, April 30, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
SPRING THEATRE SHOWCASE, 7 p.m. Friday, April 30, Central High School auditorium, 550 Warrior Way, comedic improv troupe performance and a one-act play, tickets $5–$10 at centralhighschooltheatre.ludus.com/
ROCKY MOUNTAIN PBS KIDS CLUB DRIVE-IN NIGHT, 7–9:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, former Sutherlands parking lot, 2405 Patterson Road, show starts at sunset, watch episodes of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Peg+Cat” and more, FM audio in English and Spanish, appearance from Daniel Tiger, giveaway bag (one per vehicle) full of swag from PBS with summer resources and information for kids and families, socially distanced parking spaces, registration required at member.rmpbs.org/DriveinTour_GJ.
SPRING BARN DANCE, 5–8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 30–May 1, Maison La Belle Vie Winery & Bistro, 3575 G Road, Palisade, music, dancing and Wine Club pickup party, fire pits and tasting flight, $20 or free for Wine Club members, reservations required, 464-2244.
SPRING EXPO, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 30–May 1, Confluence Park in Delta, vendors showing the latest trends in home improvement, gardening, recreation and local small businesses, facebook.com/DeltaChamber.
THE SPRING ART & FRAME SALE, noon–4 p.m. Friday, April 30, and 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, May 1, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., organized by The Art Center Guild, paintings, collage, photography, ceramics, gourd art, fiber art, art glass, jewelry, frames and baked goods, gjartcenter.org.
TIM + RICHARD, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, Horsefly Brewing, 846 E. Main St., Montrose, facebook.com/TR970.
F.C. WESTCOTT AND THE AFICIONADOS, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, May 1, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
HAVEN EFFECT, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, May 1, Enzo’s Ristorante Italiano, 707 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/HAVENEFFECT.
SUCKAFISH AND WOWZERS, 5 p.m. Saturday, May 1, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, 6 p.m. Saturday, May 1, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/stillhousestringband.
PATRICK STORM, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 1, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
OUR SLOPE BEER FEST, 2–5 p.m. Saturday, May 1, Cleland Park in Delta, 13 breweries, live music, food trucks, games and more, facebook.com/events/936208073787826.
SIP INTO SPRING: A CELEBRATION OF COLORADO WINE, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. and 3–7 p.m. (afternoon is SOLD OUT) Saturday, May 1, Orchard River View Event Barn, 3926 U.S. Highway 6&24, Palisade, two separate tasting sessions, live music by A.J. Fullerton and Donny Morales, food trucks and vendors, ages 21 and older, take a blanket or chair, tickets $40, tickets at 970tix.com, facebook.com/orchardriverview.
BICYCLE RESOURCE FAIR, 10 a.m.–noon, Saturday, May 1, Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St., in the east parking lot, to kick off Grand Valley Bike Month, variety of bicycle resources and information from local organizations, bike commuting, bike maintenance, Safe Routes to School, safety, health/training tips, helmet fitting, bike registration and more, get helmets for kids, 243-4442, healthymesacounty.org/bike-month.
ANNUAL CAR SHOW, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, Western Colorado Community College, 2508 Blichmann Ave., cars, food, fun, prizes, $20 entry fee for one vehicle, $10 for each additional vehicle, proceeds go to the WCCC automotive program, 255-2615, 255-2607.
MONSTER TRUCK NITRO TOUR, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, and 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, tickets start at $20 for adults in advance and $15 for ages 3–12, VIP and pit party tickets available, limited tickets, tickets at monstertrucktour.com/grand-junction-co, 480-773-6822.
SYMPHONY IN BLOOM: MOZART & FAURE, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 3 p.m. Sunday, May 2, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra concert featuring Mozart’s “Symphony No. 25 in G Minor,” Tomaso Albinoni’s “Adagio in G Minor,” and Gabriel Fauré’s “Cantique de Jean Racin” and “Agnus Dei” and “In Paradisum” from “Requiem” with Colorado Mesa University’s Vocal Arts Ensemble, tickets $35, tickets at gjso.org.
HOME AND GARDEN EXPO, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 1–2, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, presented by the HBA of Western Colorado, $5 adults, $3 seniors, ages younger than 12 free, hbawesternco.com.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS COLORADO WESTERN ATHLETIC TIME TRIALS, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, May 2, Stocker Stadium, 50–400m walk/run events, softball throw, shot put, standing, running, specialolympicsco.org/event/westernathletics/.
ACOUSTIC JAM, 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.
GRAND VALLEY BIKE TO WORK DAY, Wednesday, May 5, ride challenge, selfie contests, commuting tips, toolkit, activities, rides and celebrations, BTW discounts at participating businesses, healthymesacounty.org/bike-month, 244-1830.
MAY PATIO SERIES, Thursday, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6, Ute Theater and Events Center, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, concert series on the patio featuring acoustic trio Feeding Giants, utetheater.com/events, 970-665-6569.