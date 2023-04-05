WEDNESDAY
PINTS & PUNCHLINES COMEDY SHOW, doors 6 p.m., laughs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, Basecamp Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, hosted by Joke Junction Standup Comedy, rated PG, take a chair, $10 at eventbrite.com.
DOWNTOWN RESTAURANT WEEK, continues Wednesday through Sunday, April 5–9, at participating restaurants in downtown Grand Junction, downtowngj.org.
THURSDAY
BIRDS OF PLAY, 7:30–9 p.m. Thursday, April 6, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, Americana roots quartet with guests Cullen Purser and Tori Miner, $20, tickets at 970tix.com.
FRIDAY
CIMARRON, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, April 7, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/CimarronEntertainment.
DEAD FLOYD, 8 p.m. Friday, April 7, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $15, mesatheater.com.
CLINTON KNORPP, 6–9 p.m. Friday, April 7, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, innovative bluegrass, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
JAMES WILLIAMS & THE FAITH PEDDLERS, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
“THIS DOMESTIC SPHERE,” art exhibit opening Friday, April 7, Confluence Studios, 660 White Ave., imconfluencestudios.com.
“INSIDE OUT,” exhibit reception at 5 p.m. Friday, April 7, Orbit ArtSpace, 138 S. Park Square, No. 102, Fruita, works by Ajay Gustafson, facebook.com/orbitartspace.
STEAMPUNK ART & CRAFT SHOW AND SALE, 3–7 p.m. Friday, April 7, Kannah Creek Brewing Co., popup show, Steampunk costumes encouraged, costume contest at 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/events/1571836789948451.
NINE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY ART SHOW, 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 514 Main St., live art, complementary drinks and appetizers, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
FIRST FRIDAY EVENT, reception 6:30–9 p.m. Friday, April 7, The Art Center, 1803 N. 12th St., “Monuments and Canyons Exhibition of Art” from the Monuments and Canyons Plein Air and on display through April 28, “Jack Kephart CMU Student Exhibition,” “Rockies West National” and “Weavings,” hors d’oeuvres and cash beer and wine bar, gjartcenter.org.
FIRST FRIDAY ART SHOW, 5–9 p.m. Friday, April 7, Black Poppy Studio and Gallery, 530 Main St., Suite E, works by S.E. Wandz, Ike Rakiecki and Trevor Adams, facebook.com/blackpoppy530.
“WHAT WERE YOU WEARING,” art exhibit reception 5–8 p.m. Friday, April 7, ArtLight Therapy & Studios, Lowell School, 310 N. Seventh St., hosted by The Center For Children, CMU and Latimer House, exhibit seeks move viewers away from assumptions related to victims of sexual assault, htop.org, centerforchildrencac.org.
COMEDY NIGHT, 9 p.m.–midnight Friday, April 7, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., $10, ages 21 and older, facebook.com/tworiverstaverngj.
TASTE OF THE GRAND VALLEY “SAMPLES AND SIPS,” 3–7 p.m. Friday, April 7, 500 block of Colorado Avenue, re-imagined United Way of Mesa County event featuring food trucks, sips of beer and wine, live music and more, benefits 43 local nonprofit programs, $20 in advance, $25 day of event, tickets at tasteofthegv.com, facebook.com/HomeLoanTasteOfTheGrandValley.
SATURDAY
SPRING MUSIC FEST, 4–10 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, two stages of funk, ska, punk and hip-hop with Just as Well, Wowzers and TBP Joe, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
MICHELLE DEYOUNG, 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St., Western Slope Concert Series concert featuring the Grammy Award-winning Metropolitan opera mezzo-soprano performing operatic and chamber music songs, guests Jeremy Reger on piano and Andrew Krimm on viola,$17, tickets at eventbrite.com, westernslopeconcertseries.org.
SHEA BRAMER DUO, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, Shea Bramer and Brian Parker, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
ROAST BATTLE, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Gemini Beer Co., 310 N. Seventh St., hosted by Joke Junction, comedians battling it out in a no-holds-barred competition, $12 in advance, $15 at the door, tickets at eventbrite.com.
CAVALCADE’S MONTHLY VARIETY SHOW, 7:30–10 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, local guest musicians, poets and more, $5–$10, tickets at 970tix.com.
EGG-CITING EASTER EXTRAVAGANZA, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 655 Struthers Ave., face painting, cornhole, sidewalk chalk, bump ’n’ jump, scavenger hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, $10 per person, $20 per family, strivecolorado.org/events.
EASTER EGG HUNT, 1–3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, in Mesa, mesacommunityclub.org/calendar.html.
SUNDAY
MICHELLE DEYOUNG, 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, Western Slope Concert Series concert featuring the Grammy Award-winning Metropolitan opera mezzo-soprano performing operatic and chamber music songs, with guests Jeremy Reger on piano and Andrew Krimm on viola,$17, tickets at eventbrite.com.
TUESDAY
TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., take an instrument, 970-314-7004.