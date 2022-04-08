ALICIA STOCKMAN, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, an evening of folk/Americana, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, tickets at healthyrhythmartgallery.bigcartel.com/category/concerts-gallery-events.CIMARRON, 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
THE TUNE WEAVERS COLLECTIVE, 7–10 p.m. Friday, April 8, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, with guests, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
COMEDY NIGHT AT THE UTE WITH JERRY GARCIA, 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, with guest Austin Brinker, utetheater.com.
MICRO WRESTLING FEDERATION, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m., Friday, April 8, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $12–$16, mesatheater.com.
PALISADE INTERNATIONAL HONEYBEE FESTIVAL, opening art reception 5–8 p.m. Friday, April 8, Blue Pig Gallery in Palisade, featuring speakers and bee-related art, honey wine from The Meadery and refreshments served; festival goes from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at First and Third streets near the Town Plaza in Palisade, vendors, spelling bee, music, From the Top music from 11 a.m.–noon with guest Hugh Plumleigh, schedule at palisadehoneybeefest.org.
LOCAL & LIVE, 5–11:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, and 7:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, two stages, eight bands, Friday lineup is Joey Rowland and The Over & Under Band, Sean Moon Band and Matt Ryken; Saturday lineup is Jason Abbott, Southside Highway and Free Beer Band, warehouse2565.com.
MESAS TO MONUMENTS QUILT SHOW, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Friday, April 8, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, Grand Junction Convention Center, hosted by Sunset Slope Quilters, more than 200 quilts of all types on display, 22 vendors, antique quilt bed turnings 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day, antique quilt live auction Saturday afternoon, silent auction of smaller quilts, concessions available 11 a.m.–2 p.m., $5 entry, ages 12 and younger free, sunsetslopequilters.com.
FRAMING THE RED, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $12, mesatheater.com.
HEYDAY, 9 p.m.–midnight Saturday, April 9, Palisade Livery Saloon, 215 Main St., Palisade, mostly modern rock, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
PEACH FORK PICKERS & ALICIA STOCKMAN, 4–8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, Peachfork Orchards & Vineyard, 281 33 Road, Palisade, Music on the Lawn, enjoy, music among the the blossoms, food from Colorado Food Truck, wine flights, facebook.com/Peachfork.CO.
SAGE & AUSTIN, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, April 9, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., acoustic duo in the April Saturday Patio Music series, facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.
CAVALCADE’S MONTHLY VARIETY SHOW, 7:30–9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, music, short films, poets and more, $10 adults, $5 students, tickets at 970tix.com, facebook.com/cavalcade.fruita.
TASTE OF SPRING, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, Bill Heddles Recreation Center in Delta, music by Cousin Curtiss, food, wine, beer and whiskey, $50 general admission, benefits Delta County Young Life, tickets at tasteofspringdelta.com, facebook.com/tasteofspringdelta.
SAGE & AUSTIN, 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, acoustic duo, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
SPRING CRAFT FAIR AND EASTER EGG HUNT, Saturday, April 9, De Beque Community Park and Community Center on Minter Avenue in De Beque, craft fair 9 a.m.–4 p.m. at the Community Center; egg hunt 11 a.m. in the park for ages newborn–12, 970-283-5475.
“DVORÁK’S CELLO CONCERTO,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra with cello soloist Thomas Loewenheim, tickets $15–$45 for adults, $5 students, tickets at gjso.org, 970-243-6787.
”MUSIC OF STAGE & SCREEN,” 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, Montrose Community Band concert, songs from “West Side Story,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Blues Brothers,” “Les Miserables” and more, free, montroseband.com.
ELEVATE KIDS FUN RUN, 8 a.m. Sunday, April 10, Las Colonias Park, 1461 Riverfront Drive, 2.5K, 5K and 10K, all ages and abilities, benefits Elevate Kids an organization raising money to support kids in need through Kids Aid and expansion of Intermountain Adventist Academy, registration $15–$45, register at elevatekids.org.
THE TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Monday, April 11, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 970-241-8411.
“WHAT WERE YOU WEARING?” ART INSTALLATION EXHIBIT, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, April 11–12, Meyer Ballroom, University Center, Colorado Mesa University, free, art installation challenges stereotypes related to sexual assault including gender, age and what the victim was wearing, centerforchildrencac.org.
“ALTRUSA: AN EXHIBITION OF DISTRICT 51 STUDENT ARTWORK,” opens Monday, April 11, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., annual student exhibit featuring two- and three-dimensional artwork in ceramics, painting, drawing and more, on display through April 29, gjartcenter.org.
CHARLEY CROCKETT, 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., blues country/Americana, $25, mesatheater.com.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
A LITTLE NOON MUSIC, 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., Elise Anderson on harp with baritone Kelly Anderson and Kelley Latshaw on flute, donations accepted, fumcgj.org.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY CHAMBER ENSEMBLES, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Art Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
EASTER EGG SCRAMBLE, 4–6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, Fruita Community Center’s back yard, 324 N. Coulson St., Fruita, event for ages newborn–7, register 970-858-0360.
JERROD NIEMANN, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $25, warehouse2565.com.
ATTILA: RAGE FEST, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with guests He is Legend, Islander, Crown Magnetar and Iamtheshotgun, $22, mesatheater.com.
BEN GAGE DUO, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, Healthy Rhythm, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, $15, in advance, $20 day of show, healthyrhythmartgallery.bigcartel.com/category/concerts-gallery-events.
CARLOS RIVERA, 6–9 p.m. Thursday, April 14, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., April Thursday Patio Music, facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.
DAVE MENSCH, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/Mensch.Official.
MESA SPRING FESTIVAL, two plays directed by CMU theater students,“Rabbit Hole” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 14–15, and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23; “Exit, Pursued by a Bear” at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 21–22, Mesa Experimental Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St., tickets per show $16 adults, $12 seniors, $7 students/youth, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.