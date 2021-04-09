ROYAL BLISS, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, April 9, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $15–$20, with Ricky Bobby, mesatheater.com.
UNION OF NONE, 8 p.m. Friday, April 9, Wingers Bar and Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit 12A, Clifton, facebook.com/wingersbarpoolhall.
CONJUNTO RIO GRANDE, doors 8 p.m. Friday, April 9, Travelodge, 718 Horizon Drive, with guests Los Brillantes de Chihuahua and La Fuerza Del Rio Conchos, ages 16 and older, masks required, $50, tickets at http://ticketon.co/a66b0, 970-457-7508, 800-668-8080.
EASTON CORBIN, 7:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, (SOLD OUT), warehouse2565.com.
TONY ROSARIO, 5:30–8 p.m. Friday, April 9, Copper Club Brewery, 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
GARY RUSSELL BAND, 8 p.m. Friday, April 9, Mingles Sports Bar, 235 N. First St., Montrose, facebook.com/GaryRussellBandGJ.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY OPERA PERFORMANCE, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 9–10, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St., coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.
“MISS HOLMES,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., staged radio drama, live studio audience tickets $22 adults, $18 seniors, $8 students, audio streaming available April 14–22, streaming ticket $10, coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY HOMECOMING EVENTS, Stampede Rodeo, 7 p.m. Friday April 9, and 6 p.m. Saturday, April 10, Mesa Country Fairgrounds, $10 tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS; “Maverick Strong” parade 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, downtown Grand Junction; bonfire, 8 p.m. April 10, Alumni Field, information at coloradomesa.edu/homecoming/community-schedule.html.
DOWNTOWN RESTAURANT WEEK, Friday through Sunday, April 9–18, hosted by restaurants in downtown Grand Junction, pick up a Restaurant Week Passport at any of the participating restaurants/shops, collect stickers and enter for a chance to win up to $500 gift certificate, eatdtgj.com, downtowngj.org/events.
SOUTHSIDE HIGHWAY, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, April 10, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
ALTIUS QUARTET, 3–5 p.m. Saturday, April 10, online chamber music concert presented by Western Slope Concert Series, tickets not required, suggested $15 donation, westernslopeconcertseries.org/concerts.
CELEBRATION OF STRINGS, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 11, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra presents Samuel Barber’s “Adagion for Strings,” Victor Herbert’s “Serenade for Strings, Op. 12,” and William Grant Still’s “Mother and Child,” socially distanced and with masks, $35 general admission, virtual tickets available, gjso.org, 243-6787.
“NOSTALGIA” EXHIBITION, opens Monday, April 12, Craig Gallery, 128 E. First St., Palisade, features artwork focused on a sentimental yearning or wistful affection for the past, on display through June 30, craiggallerypalisades.com.
“UNCONVENTIONAL”: BFA CANDIDATE EXHIBITION, opens Monday, April 12, 437CO Gallery, 437 Colorado Ave., features artwork by Colorado Mesa University students Kaleb Castleton, Benjamin Costello and Janae File, on display through April 30, coloradomesa.edu/art/gallery/index.html.
ALTRUSA ART SHOW, opens Monday, April 12, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., exhibit showcasing more than 400 works by School District 51 students, sculpture, painting, mixed media, photography, graphics, charcoal and more, on display through Saturday, May 1, reception and award ceremony 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, gjartcenter.org.
ACOUSTIC JAM, 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY FACULTY GALA, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, CMU Academic Quad, take a blanket or lawn chair for the outdoor concert, tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-MAVS.
LINCOLN PARK OPEN TRACK MEET, onsite registration 5 p.m., event 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, Lincoln Park’s Stocker Stadium, events include softball throw, standing long jump and various running distances from 25 meters to 1 mile, $5, gjcity.org activity guide, 254-3866.