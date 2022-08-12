KALETA & SUPER YAMBA BAND, 7:30–10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Big B’s Delicious Orchards, 39126 Colorado Highway 133, Paonia, Pickin’ Productions Friday Night Live, bigbs.com.JAVIER DE LOS SANTOS, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Scotland Yard Cigar & Spirits, 2454 U.S. Highway 6&50, Unit 112, classical guitar, facebook.com/ScotlandYardCigar.
JOEY’S BIRTHDAY BASH, 8–11:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, two bands, one big stage with Joey Rowland, free, warehouse2565.com.
ANYA HINKLE, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., with Troy Robey, $17 in advance, $20 day of show, healthyrhythmartgallery.bigcartel.com/category/concerts-gallery-events.
CIMARRON, 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, local rock, cruisersgj.com.
ERIC RAMSEY, 4:30–7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, Outdoor Summer Concert Series happens Fridays through Sept. 2, take a lawn chair, full service bar, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
CHRISTI GUBSER & JOHN WOOLEY, 5–7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, music during the Sage Alley Happy Hour, bluesage.org.
THE SEAN MOON BAND, 6–9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Centennial Plaza in Montrose, San Juan Brews Block 64 Summer Music Series with food trucks and vendor booths, facebook.com/sanjuanbrews.
“FIELD OF DREAMS,” Glade Park Movies Under the Stars, concession stand opens 5:30 p.m., grill opens 6 p.m., movie at dusk Friday, Aug. 12, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, pre-movie activities include volleyball, hay rides, corn hole, tether ball and entertainment, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
“JUNGLE CRUISE,” Movies In The Park, movie starts at dusk, Friday, Aug. 12, Lincoln Park, food trucks, music, fun and games, facebook.com/moviesintheparkgj.
ZACH RUSHING, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., viral comedian with guests Dustin Sims and Jesse Peyton, mesatheater.com.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Lincoln Park, live local music, beer and wine, family fun, facebook.com/GrandValleyFoodTrucks.
PALISADE PEACH FESTIVAL, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12–13, in Palisade, festival in Riverbend Park Friday evening and all day Saturday, pancake breakfast, food trucks, music, vendors, contests, car show, guided tours, pancake breakfast, 5K, parade, barbecue throw down, palisadecoc.com/events/palisadepeachfest.
VICTOR TOWLE, 1:30–3 p.m. or 3:30–5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Concert Series, take a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy wine, music and food, no outside alcohol, reservations required at exploretock.com/restorationvineyards.
RUPERT WATES, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, eclectic mix of acoustic, melodic art/folk with flavors of jazz, vaudeville and cabaret, $20, tickets at gmaec.org.
AIRMEN OF NOTE, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7–9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., SOLD OUT.
CIMARRON, 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Ramblebine Brewery, 457 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.
THE OXYMORONS, 7:30–11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
THE LAST TRAIN TO JUAREZ, 8–10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Clubhouse25 at Tiara Rado, 2057 S. Broadway, free patio show, band from Phoenix, warehouse2565.com.
THE GRAVITIES, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, rock/funk from San Diego, cruisersgj.com.
HEYDAY, 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Palisade Livery Saloon 2.0, 215 Main St., Palisade, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
TROY DOUGLAS DUO, 5–8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Bookcliff Vineyard and Tasting Room, 670 39 Road, Palisade, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063264247065.
COMEDY ON THE FLY, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Gemini Beer Co., 640 White Ave., stand up comedy made on the spot based on audience suggestion, $5, facebook.com/GeminiBeerCompany.
GIFT OF LOVE FUNDRAISER, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Elks Lodge, 249 S. Fourth St., carnival, chili cook-off, silent auction, belly dancing performance 1 p.m., free event, donations accepted to benefit local nonprofits, 970-270-9079.
CAVALCADE’S MONTHLY VARIETY SHOW, 7:30–9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, $5–$10, tickets at 970tix.com.
TWO LANE ROAD, 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, Chapel of the Cross, Pioneer Town Museum, 388 S. Grand Mesa Drive, Cedaredge, Summer Concert Series, donations accepted, pioneertown.org/concerts.
JAMES WILLIAMS & THE FAITH PEDDLERS, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, desserts available to purchase, take a chair or blanket, mesacommunityclub.org/calendar.html.
WAVE 11, 2–5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, Sunday Sounds Music Series, powderhorn.com.
INCANTATION AND GOATWHORE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Bewitcher and Caveman Cult, $18–$22, mesatheater.com.
TROY DOUGLAS DUO, 5–8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063264247065.
DONNY MORALES AND GLENN PATTERSON, gates 6 p.m., music 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Two Rivers Winery, 2087 Broadway, acoustic funk and soul in the Music in the Grapevines Concert Series, take a picnic, wine available to purchase by the glass or bottle, $15 in advance, $20 at the gate, benefit the Art Center Guild, tickets at artcenterguild.org.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
BUCKCHERRY, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with IV & The Strange Band, $28–$33, mesatheater.com.
DAN MARTIN & GENE WILLIAMS, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., $10, healthyrhythmartgallery.bigcartel.com/category/concerts-gallery-events.
KOE WETZEL, 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., $40–$75, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
LIZZY PLOTKIN & NATALIE SPEARS, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., folk string duo, $25, tickets at kafmcommunityradio.org.
TALL POPPY STRING BAND, 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
OTHERWISE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $13–$16, mesatheater.com.
A NIGHT OF COUNTRY CARES FOR ST. JUDE, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, featuring William Michael Morgan and guests the Sean Moon Band, silent auction, $20, warehouse2565.com.