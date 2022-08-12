KALETA & SUPER YAMBA BAND, 7:30–10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Big B’s Delicious Orchards, 39126 Colorado Highway 133, Paonia, Pickin’ Productions Friday Night Live, bigbs.com.JAVIER DE LOS SANTOS, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Scotland Yard Cigar & Spirits, 2454 U.S. Highway 6&50, Unit 112, classical guitar, facebook.com/ScotlandYardCigar.

JOEY’S BIRTHDAY BASH, 8–11:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, two bands, one big stage with Joey Rowland, free, warehouse2565.com.