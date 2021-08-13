UNION OF NONE, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
JOEL DILLSTROM, 4–7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, free outdoor Summer Concert Series, take a lawn chair, 856-9195, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
LOVE & THEFT, 7–11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, inside show, $15, warehouse2565.com.
HUEY, LOUIE AND DEWEY, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, cruisersgj.com.
SCOTT CLAY, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
“BABE,” (1995, rated G), Glade Park Movies Under the Stars, grill opens 6 p.m., concession stand 5:30 p.m., movie at dusk, Friday, Aug. 13, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park, final movie of the season, volleyball, hay rides, corn hole, tether ball and pre-movie entertainment by West Side Woofers, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
BRENT GILL AND FRIENDS, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, comedian, $15 in advance, $20 at the door, utetheater.com.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, St. Kathryn Cellars/Talon Winery, 785 Elberta Ave., live music with The Troy Douglas Band, beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.
NO MATTER WHAT, KEEP LAUGHING, 6–8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose, comedy show featuring Nancy Norton and Stephanie McHugh and music from Cheryl Gaudet, tickets $20 or $25 reserved, at the door, free for ages 60 and older, 787-9428, mc4arts.com.
DANA COOPER AND DAVID STARR, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, all reserved seating $32.50, healthyrhythm.net.
SPIDER CAT FEATURING MIKE FINDERS, gates open 5:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, Delicious Orchards, 39126 Colorado Highway 133, Hotchkiss, Friday Night Live Music at the Orchard, gritty blues and rock band from Fort Collins, $20 per car, parking and concession proceeds go to Friends of the Paradise Theatre, paradiseofpaonia.com.
HAVEN EFFECT DUO, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Powderhorn Resort, Mesa, facebook.com/HAVENEFFECT.
SUCKAFISH, 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., with Ryan Harrison Acoustic and Misti Dawn, facebook.com/tenacioustennitusproductions.
GLASS CASES, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, alternative band on its Colorado Brew Tour, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
TIM + RICHARD, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/TR/970.
WÜFFSTOCK MUSIC FESTIVAL, gates open 2:30 p.m., event 3–9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., dog-friendly music festival featuring 2019 Telluride Bluegrass Festival band contest winner Bowregard, Denver-based Leon & The Revival and local band Stray Grass, take a chair or blanket, food and drink available to purchase, $20 adults, $10 ages 13–17, free ages 12 and younger, VIP tickets $65, free for well-behaved and leashed dogs, benefits Roice-Hurst Humane Society, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
AWARE, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Mutual Friends, 429 Colorado Ave., punk rock band from Grand Junction with guest Gottlieb from Los Angeles, $7 at the door, facebook.com/mutualfriends.gj.
HUEY, 6–8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Sang Garden, 687 Horizon Drive, 242-2396.
TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 3–5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Mesa Lakes Lodge, 3619 Colorado Highway 65, facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band-785622218230790.
UNION OF NONE, 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Sauvage Spectrum, 676 38 1/4 Road, Palisade, facebook.com/unionofnone.
JUST AS WELL, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Cloak & Dagger Club, $10, mesatheater.com.
EXIT 42, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, inside free show, warehouse2565.com.
“RIDERS ON THE PURPLE STAGE,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, “Mellow-Drama” presented by the Cedarberry Hysterical Players, $20 adults, $10 students, tickets at grandmesaartscenter.com/theater.
CAVALCADE’S MONTHLY VARIETY SHOW, 7:30–9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Fruita United Methodist Church, 405 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, $5–$10, tickets at 970tix.com.
STAND UP COMEDY NIGHT, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, featuring Nancy Norton and Stephanie McHugh with guest singer/songwriter Cheryl Gaudet, free, bluesage.org.
PAUL CAUTHEN, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Texas troubadour, $35–$120, mesatheater.com.
TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band-785622218230790.
NORTH FORK COMMUNITY CHORUS, 6–7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Blue Sage Summer Choir Concert, outside in Sage Alley, $10, bluesage.org.
BLACK STONE CHERRY, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $20–$25, mesatheater.com.
M.G. BAILEY, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., one-man-band from Chicago blending punk, blues, pop and soul, $20, tickets at buff.ly/2w4tmHc.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, Charlie Dwellington’s patio, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
FC WESTCOTT AND THE AFICIONADOS, gates open 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, on the lawn at Two Rivers Winery, 2087 Broadway, Music in the Grapevines concert series presented by The Art Center Guild, take a chair and a picnic, wine available to purchase by the glass or bottle, no outside adult beverages, $15 in advance, $20 at the gate, tickets at artcenterguild.org, 985-1015.
DEICIDE, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Kataklysm, $25–$30, mesatheater.com.
SEAN HARRISON, 7–9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, Americana, country, blues and rock singer/songwriter with guest Emily Paige Wray, $15, tickets at grandmesaartcenter.com.
SUENATRON, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $20–$25, mesatheater.com.
FAITH PIOTROWSKI, 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, Sunset Terrace at the Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., facebook.com/avalontheatre.
PALISADE PEACH FESTIVAL, Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 19–21, in Palisade, free ice cream social and street dance with Peach Street Revival, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19; festival in the park, 3–9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 and 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Riverbend Park with contests, live music, chef demo tent and more; orchard farm tours Friday; parade Saturday; car show 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday at Peach Bowl Park; Just Peachy 5K on Saturday, 464-7458, palisadecoc.com/palisade-peach-festival.