UNION OF NONE, 7–10 p.m. Aug. 14, Palisade Brewery, 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, 464-1462.
JEREMY McCOMB, 8–11 p.m. Aug. 14, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, with guest Bri Bagwell, warehouse2565.com.
TIM + RICHARD, 7 p.m. Aug. 14, Pressed, 392 W. Third St., Palisade, with a wine tasting by Mesa Park Vineyards, facebook.com/pressed.palisade.
JON & ELLIOTT HICKMAN WITH LILY LOWE, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14, Paradise Theater, 215 Grand Ave., Paradise Fest Concert Series, $18–$23, very limited tickets, paradiseofpaonia.com.
GOODMAN BAND, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 14, The Hangout Sports Bar and Grill, 73 E. Sipprelle Drive, Battlement Mesa, 210-5028.
“THE LION KING,” (2019) Aug. 14, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, Glade Park, Glade Park Movies Under the Stars, concession stand opens 5:30 p.m., grill opens 6 p.m., live entertainment 7–8 p.m. Rick Mancuso & The Fyvestar Band, movie at dusk, hayrides, door prize drawings, take a lawn chair and dress for the cooler weather, glade-park.com/movies-under-the-stars.html.
NED LeDOUX, 8–11:30 p.m. Aug. 15, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, with guest Jeremy McComb, warehouse2565.com.
SCUM, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Aug. 15, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., “Out with the Old” album release celebration with Sin7ul and Doughboyy, $15–20, mesatheater.com.
DAVE MENSCH, 2–5 p.m. Aug. 15, Restoration Vineyards Tasting Room, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, limited capacity event, reservations at restorationvineyards.com.
ZOLOPHT, 7 p.m. Aug. 15, Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, Music in Mesa series, mesacommunityclub.org.
FORD & FITZROY WITH GABRIELLE LOUISE, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15, Paradise Theater, 215 Grand Ave., Paradise Fest Concert Series, $18–$23, very limited tickets, paradiseofpaonia.com.
WOWZERS AND CHANDLEBARR, 7 p.m. Aug. 15, Pressed, 392 W. Third St., Palisade, facebook.com/pressed.palisade.
GOODMAN BAND, 7-10 pm Aug. 15, Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, facebook.com/Goodman-Band-134337723316746
JETMORE-GOODMAN ACOUSTIC JAM 2–6 p.m. Aug. 16, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, facebook.com/Goodman-Band-134337723316746
GOODMAN UNPLUGGED, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 17–18, Baileys Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/Goodman-Band-134337723316746
TUESDAY BLUES JAM, 7–10 p.m. Aug. 18, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., reduced capacity and social distancing, 241-4010.
CULT MOVIE NIGHT, 7 p.m. Aug. 19, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., double feature, free, mesatheater.com.
RIVERA BAND, 5:30–8 p.m. Aug. 20, during the Market on Main, on Main Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, downtowngj.org.
JETMORE-GOODMAN, 7-10 pm Aug. 20, Wingers Bar and Pool Hall, 3225 Interstate 70 Business Loop, Unit 12A, Clifton, facebook.com/Goodman-Band-134337723316746.