DYLAN SCOTT, 6–10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
RED STINGER, doors 7 p.m., show 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, Denver-based punk band with The Tankerays, The Wrong Impressions and Officer Down, ages 21 and older, $8 in advance, $10 at the door, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
DAVE MENSCH, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, Cruisers Bear, 715 Horizon Drive, rock from Durango, cruisersgj.com.
HEYDAY, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
TROY DOUGLAS DUO, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063264247065.
WAVE 11, 6 p.m. Friday Aug. 19, Foam & Folly Brewing, 330 S. Second St., facebook.com/foamandfolly.
THE KNOTTY G’s, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., on the Take Fight Tour, $13 in advance, $15 day of show, healthyrhythmartgallery.bigcartel.com/category/concerts-gallery-events.
SINNERS & SAINTS, 4:30–7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, part of Outdoor Summer Concert Series, take a lawn chair, full service bar, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
JOHN RIGER, 5–7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, music during the Sage Alley Happy Hour, bluesage.org.
HAVEN EFFECT, 6–9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, Centennial Plaza in Montrose, San Juan Brews Block 64 Summer Music Series with food trucks and vendor booths, facebook.com/sanjuanbrews.
LOS MOCOCHETES, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, Big B’s Delicious Orchards, 39126 Colorado Highway 133, Paonia, Pickin’ Productions Friday Night Live, bigbs.com.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St., Fruita, multiple food options, live local music, beer and wine, family fun, facebook.com/GrandValleyFoodTrucks.
ART+ MUSIC + PHO CUPP, 3–8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, Lowell School Commons (lawn area), 310 N. Seventh St., local artists display work and DJ music, grand opening of Pho Cupp food truck, beer from Gemini Beer Co., lowellmetro.specialdistrict.org.
GRAND VALLEY DAYS, Friday through Sunday, Aug. 19–21, in Parachute, “Small Town Throw Down” featuring music, pancake breakfast, parade, car show, laser tag, rodeo events, pie and ice cream social, corn hole tournament, schedule at facebook.com/GVParkAssociation.
KENDALLITES, 1:30–3 p.m. or 3:30–5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Concert Series, take a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy wine, music and food, no outside alcohol, reservations required at exploretock.com/restorationvineyards.
FRANK BREGAR ORCHESTRA WITH KRYSTYN HARTMAN, doors 5:30 p.m., concert 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Grande River Vineyards, 787 Grande River Drive, Palisade, Live in the Grapevines Summer Concert to benefit MarillacHealth, take a chair or blanket, burgers and brats on the grill, wines available to purchase, tickets $20 in advance, $25 at the door, granderivervineyards.com/live-in-the-grapevines.
BEN MULWANA, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., $10 in advance, $15 day of show, healthyrhythmartgallery.bigcartel.com/category/concerts-gallery-events.
THE KNOTTY G’s, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, Americana from Asheville, North Carolina, cruisersgj.com.
THE VIOLET PINES, 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Talbott’s Cider Co., 3801 F 1/4 Road, Palisade, facebook.com/talbottsciderco.
MIKE RYAN, 8–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, guest Cody Cozz, $18, warehouse2565.com.
SOUL HABIT, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, The Ale House, 2531 N. 12th St., facebook.com/AleHouseGJ.
UNION OF NONE, 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Palisade Livery 2.0, 215 Main St., Palisade, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
GEARS & BEERS FESTIVAL & DOWNHILL RACE, Saturday, Aug. 20, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, Mesa, music by Stray Grass, craft beers, local wines, games, bike races and more, powderhorn.com.
MAD MAX TEA PARTY, 10 a.m.–noon Saturday, Aug. 20, in the desert north of 27 1/4 Road, hosted by Geek Parties of the Grand Valley, featuring iced tea and games, take a chair or blanket, shade (a hat or parasol), trinkets to trade, dress in your dustiest, dirtiest wasteland garb and bring you most apocalypse-ready cup, go to facebook.com/GeekPartiesGV for location GPS coordinates.
SHEA BRAMER AND JOHN BROWN, 2–5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, Sunday Sounds Music Series, powderhorn.com.
WARSAW POLAND BROS, 6 p.m. Aug. 21, Peach Street Distillers, 144 Kluge Ave., building 2, Palisade, ska, facebook.com/PeachStreetDistillers.
WESTERN COLORADO SENIOR GAMES, Monday through Sunday, Aug. 22–28, week-long competition for athletes ages 50 and older, numerous events to choose from, registration deadline is Aug. 5 at gjpr.org/seniorgames.
MOAB MUSIC FESTIVAL, Aug. 22–Sept. 16, at venues in and around Moab, Utah, a feast of chamber music, jazz and traditional music concerts, grotto concerts, music hikes, Westwater Canyon raft trip, ranch benefit concerts and more, schedule and tickets at moabmusicfest.org.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
THE KNOTTY G’s, 6–9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, The Ale House, 2531 N. 12th St., facebook.com/AleHouseGJ.
JOCELYN AND CHRIS, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., rock siblings, Radio Room Concert Series, $25, facebook.com/kafm.communityradio.
JON WOLFE, 7–11:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, guest Joey Rowland, $15, warehouse2565.com.
SCOTT CLAY, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., $15 in advance, $20 day of show, healthyrhythmartgallery.bigcartel.com/category/concerts-gallery-events.
HEYDAY, 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
THE DAILY SENTINEL’S BEST OF THE WEST CELEBRATION, 5–9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, Grand Junction Convention Center, celebrating the best of local people, places and businesses, voted by the public, music, food, creative cocktails and more, tickets $13–$130 at 970tix.com.
UNITY IN COMMUNITY FAIR, 4–8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, Seventh and Main streets, learn about nonprofits in the Grand Valley, part of the Market on Main featuring music by Carrie Liz, food trucks, a climbing wall, photo booth, bounce house, face painting, a balloon twister and more, 970-243-5364.