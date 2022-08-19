DYLAN SCOTT, 6–10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.

RED STINGER, doors 7 p.m., show 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, Denver-based punk band with The Tankerays, The Wrong Impressions and Officer Down, ages 21 and older, $8 in advance, $10 at the door, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.