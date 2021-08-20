GJ ROCKESTRA: JUST EPIC MUSIC, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Colorado Mesa University Center for Reflection, take lawn chair or blanket, free for general admission, VIP tickets $30, purchase at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-6287.
JOHN JORGENSON BLUEGRASS BAND WITH THE LAST SPIKE, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Montrose Elks Lodge backyard, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose, Montrose Summer Music Series, free, facebook.com/Montrose-Summer-Music-Series.
SINNERS & SAINTS, 4–7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, free outdoor Summer Concert Series, take a lawn chair, 856-9195, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
DAVE FENLEY, 7–11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, guest Sean Moon, A Night of Country Cares for St. Jude Kids, $20, warehouse2565.com.
GREG HOY, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, band from California on its Move Along Tour, cruisersgj.com.
DESERT FLYER BAND, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
THE OXYMORONS, 7–9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 655 Struthers Ave., Garden Groove Summer Concert Series presented by Strive, food and beverages available to purchase, $20, tickets at strivecolorado.org/events.
STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, live music, beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.
PALISADE PEACH FESTIVAL, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20–21, in Palisade, festival in the park is 3–9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Saturday at Riverbend Park, features contests, live music chef demo tent; parade is Saturday; car show 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday at Peach Bowl Park; Just Peachy 5K on Saturday, 434-7458, palisadecoc.com/palisade-peach-festival.
NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., guest Delta Spirit, tickets start at $45, ticketmaster.com.
RANDALL KING, 7–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, inside show with the rising music star from Texas, $15, warehouse2565.com.
EVENING UNDER THE STARS, 6:30–9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Sherwood Park, 1301 E. Sherwood Drive, free concert featuring the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra and Grand Junction Centennial Band, Symphony Guild will offer Brats in the Park, take a blanket or chair, facebook.com/Grandjunctioncentennialband, gjso.org.
ORCHARD CREEK BAND, 1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, live music, wine and food trucks, reservations at restorationvineyards.com, facebook.com/RestorationVineyards.
THE TYLER RUST BAND, 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., guest Hugh Phillips, facebook.com/tenacioustennitusproductions.
HUEY, 6–8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21–22, Sang Garden, 687 Horizon Drive, keyboards and vocals, 242-2396.
TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band-785622218230790.
UNION OF NONE, 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/unionofnone.
ROMANCING THE WEST: HOW THE WEST WAS SUNG, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Paradise of Paonia, 215 Grand Ave., critically-acclaimed time-traveling documentary/concert, $17 in advance, $20 at the door, $15 ages 12 and younger, paradiseofpaonia.com.
FROM THE TOP, 3–6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Mesa Lakes Lodge, 3619 Colorado Highway 65, Mesa, facebook.com/From-The-Top-103389211240608.
STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, music at the PeachFest After-Party, facebook.com/stillhousestringband.
SWINGIN’ SUMMER DANCE, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, live music by The Lugnuts, Boot Scoot line dance lesson with Deb Aspen during the band break, cash bar, $10 at the door, 856-9195, grandmesaartscenter.com.
KIWANIS PANCAKE DAY AND FUN FEST, 8 a.m.–noon Saturday, Aug. 21, Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., all you can eat pancake breakfast, silent auction, live performances and activities for the kids and families, $6 for one adult and child younger than 12, tickets at the door, 260-6822, 260-8664.
RAFT THE RIVER 2021, 3–7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Rimrock Adventures, hosted by RiversEdge West featuring dinner, drinks, beer, music by Tim + Richard and prizes, float to Loma Boat Ramp stopping to hear speakers, talk with river experts and explore restoration sites, $75–$88, tickets at 970tix.com.
JESUS SAVED MY LIFE RIDE & OUTREACH, registration 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Grand Junction Harley-Davidson, 2747 Crossroads Blvd., coffee and doughnuts, last rider out at 10:30 a.m., ride over Grand Mesa, post-ride barbecue and games at Orchard Mesa Lions Club Park, 2770 U.S. Highway 50, proceeds benefit recovering accident patient Tom “Wildhair” O’Hare, search Facebook for the event page.
OTHERWISE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $18–$22, mesatheater.com.
LUCKY OVERTON, 2–5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, soulful Americana, luckyoverton.com.
LORIAN BARTLE, 2–4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, Sage Alley, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, traditional English, Scottish and Irish guitarist in the Blue Sage Concert Series, $25, bluesage.org, 527-7243.
COMMUNITY ART MARKET, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
WESTERN COLORADO SENIOR GAMES, Monday through Sunday, Aug. 23–29, variety of competitions for athletes ages 50 and older, gjpr.org/seniorgames, 254-3866.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, Charlie Dwellington’s patio, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
CHAD COOKE BAND, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $10–$15, mesatheater.com.
WAVE 11, 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, Sunset Terrace at the Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., facebook.com/avalontheatre.
THE DAILY SENTINEL’S BEST OF THE WEST, 5:30–8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., celebration of who’s the Best of the West of local people, places and businesses, winners and finalists of the Best of the West contest will be revealed, music, food, creative cocktails and more, tickets $13–$115, tickets at 970tix.com.