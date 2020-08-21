STRAY GRASS, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $10, mesatheater.com.
CLARK JENSEN & FRIENDS, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
LINCOLN PANTS BAND, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, Pressed, 392 W. Third St., Palisade, facebook.com/pressed.palisade.
GOODMAN BAND, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, Wingers Bar and Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit A12, Clifton, 424-5142.
“ALADDIN,” (2019), Glade Park Movies Under the Stars, Friday, Aug. 21, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park, concession stand opens 5:30 p.m., grill opens 6 p.m. (cash only), live entertainment 7–8 p.m., movie at dusk, hayride, door prize drawings, take a lawn chair and dress for the cooler weather, glade-park.com/movies-under-the-stars.html.
ACOUSTIC SOUL, 2–5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, Restoration Vineyards Tasting Room, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Randy Maez on guitar and vocals and Joseph Pacheco on bass, limited capacity event, reservations at restorationvineyards.com.
DJ SQUATCH, 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, Pressed, 392 W. Third St., Palisade, facebook.com/pressed.palisade.
TROY AND BRIAN, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., duo from the Troy Douglas Band, reduced capacity/social distance show, 241-8411.
GOODMAN BAND, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, Wild Horse Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, 283-8954.
SOUTHSIDE HIGHWAY, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
GOODMAN ACOUSTIC JAM, 2–6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, facebook.com/Goodman-Band-134337723316746.
TUESDAY BLUES JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., reduced capacity and social distancing, 241-4010.
GOODMAN UNPLUGGED, 5–8 pm Wednesday, Aug. 26, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/Goodman-Band-134337723316746.
WALKER-GOODMAN BLUES, 7–10 pm Thursday, Aug. 27, Wingers Bar and Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit A12, Clifton, facebook.com/Goodman-Band-134337723316746.
BLACK LAB AND THE BANJO, 5:30–8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, entertainment during the Market on Main, on Main Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, downtowngj.org.
ARTIST OF THE MONTH CLOSING RECEPTION, 4–5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, Western Region One Source, 482 28 Road, up-cycled metal works by veteran Harold Schreiner, artwork available for sale at the reception, 257-3760.