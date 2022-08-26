PEACH STREET REVIVAL, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 641 Struthers Ave., Garden Groove Concert Series, $20, tickets at strivecolorado.org/events.
MATTHEW McDANIEL, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, rock/Americana from Durango, cruisersgj.com.
CREPE GIRL, doors 7:30 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with The Lip and Coleman, $10, mesatheater.com.
RHETT HANEY, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
UNION OF NONE, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Foam & Folly, 330 S. Second St., facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
BELL CREEK BAND, 4:30–7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, Outdoor Summer Concert Series, take a lawn chair, full service bar, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
JOHN HUTCHINSON & JUSTIN HESS, 5–7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, music during the Sage Alley Happy Hour, bluesage.org.
PIXIE & THE PARTYGRASS BOYS, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Big B’s Delicious Orchards, 39126 Colorado Highway 133, Paonia, Pickin’ Productions Friday Night Live, bigbs.com.
FINAL FRUITA FOURTH FRIDAY, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Civic Center Park in Fruita, music by PB&J Jazz, dancing, local art, food trucks, beer tent, last event of the summer, 970-639-8165.
FINAL FRIDAY OPENING GALLERY, 5–7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, celebrating the works of Ross Kirkham and Daphna Russell, bluesage.org.
MAVERICK HOEDOWN, 6–11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Meyer Ballroom, University Center, Colorado Mesa University, barbecue dinner and music 6–8 p.m., live band 8–11 p.m., wine, beer, dancing and entertainment, tickets $75, benefits CMU Student-Athlete Scholarship Fund, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/hoedown.
FAMILY FUN FEST, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Jubilee Family Church, 483 30 Road, carnival games, bounce house, water balloon area, face painting, balloon animals, door prizes and live music, free bottled water, candy, hotdogs, nachos, cotton candy, popcorn and sno-cones, 970-241-3210.
PEACH PROMENADE, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26–27, Mount Garfield Middle School, 3475 Front St., hosted by Colorado West Area Square and Round Dance Council with guest caller Joe Saltel from Texas and cuers Peter and Chama Gomez from Loveland, schedule and more at coloradosquaredance.com/area-councils-sites/colorado-west-cwasrdc/peach-promenade, facebook.com/Peach-Promenade-Square-Dance-108994714080445, 970-434-3543.
EVENING UNDER THE STARS, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., featuring Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra and the Grand Junction Centennial Band playing patriotic, pops and classical music, take a blanket or chair, Grand Junction Symphony Guild will sell its Brats in the Park, no outside food allowed, free ticket required at gjso.org, 970-243-6787.
THE HIP REPLACEMENTS, 1:30–3 p.m. or 3:30–5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Concert Series, take a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy wine, music and food, no outside alcohol, reservations required at exploretock.com/restorationvineyards.
THE DUBIOUS BROTHERS, 7–9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, desserts available to purchase, take a chair or blanket, mesacommunityclub.org/calendar.html.
JITENSHA, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., husband and wife indie rock duo from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, facebook.com/tworiverstaverngj.
INTHEWHALE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Cutthroat Youth and Cardboard Churches, $10, mesatheater.com.
THE SEAN MOON BAND, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
UNION OF NONE, 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Ramblebine Brewery, 457 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
“BLACK WHITE ROCK ROLL,” opening reception 6–10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., featuring black-and-white film photography of rock ’n’ roll photographer Lisa Siciliano, meet the photographer, music guests TBA, facebook.com/HealthyRhythm.
SUMMER DAYS MUSIC AND FOOD FESTIVAL, 1–5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Lincoln Park Barn, music by Ryan Harrison Acoustic, Wowzers, Platinum Legacy, Hectik, Arize, King Orio, Smokey and Sole Aggression, food vendors, kids activities, $10, tickets at eventbrite.com.
NIGHT ON THE TOWN, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Pioneer Town in Cedaredge, entertainment, refreshments, food, silent auction, scavenger hunt, prizes, kids activities, roping with Charlie Two Dogs, blacksmith, hay baler demo, come dressed in vintage or Western attire for the photo backdrop, pioneertown.org/events.
MONTROSE WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL, 1–4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St., Montrose, samples and sips from great local food and beverage vendors, live music, photo booth and more, proceeds benefit the Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club, $65, tickets at montrosewinefestival.com.
SWEET ADELINES, 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Chapel of the Cross, Pioneer Town Museum, 388 S. Grand Mesa Drive, Cedaredge, Summer Concert Series, donations accepted, pioneertown.org/concerts.
WAVE 11, 2–5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, Sunday Sounds Music Series, powderhorn.com.
THE ARISTOCRATS, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., rock group on The Defrost Tour, $28–$33, mesatheater.com.
SUNDAY MORNING ALL-STARS, 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Charlie Dwellington’s 103 N. First St., five-piece jazz, rhythm and blues band, facebook.com/SundayMorningAllStars.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
ZAC GRANT, 6–9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, The Ale House, 2531 N. 12th St., facebook.com/AleHouseGJ.
JITENSHA, 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., husband and wife indie rock duo from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.