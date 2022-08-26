PEACH STREET REVIVAL, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 641 Struthers Ave., Garden Groove Concert Series, $20, tickets at strivecolorado.org/events.

MATTHEW McDANIEL, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, rock/Americana from Durango, cruisersgj.com.