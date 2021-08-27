DIAMOND RIO, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., country band from Nashville, $29–$59, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
DEAN BONZANI, 4–7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, free outdoor Summer Concert Series, take a lawn chair, 856-9195, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
GOODMAN BAND, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
THE YOUNG DUBLINERS, 8–11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, Celtic rock band, utetheater.com.
FRAMING THE RED, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with the Tankerays, $15–$18, mesatheater.com.
NED LEDOUX, 7–11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, outside show, $25, warehouse2565.com.
WOWZERS, 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., with Sin7ul and Sarah Aguilera, $10 at the door, ages 21 and older, facebook.com/tenacioustennitusproductions.
CIMARRON, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, cruisersgj.com.
RANDY FOSBURGH, 7–9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, Talbott’s Farm Market and Taproom, 3801 F 1/4 Road, Palisade, Latin jazz and soulful ballads, Frank Sinatra tribute singer, talbottsciderco.com/events.
FROM THE TOP, 6:30–9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, Enzo’s Italian Ristorante, 707 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/From-The-Top-103389211240608.
LA ARROLLADORA BANDA EL LIMON Y CONJUNTO PRIMAVERA, 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., reservations at 970-457-7508.
RICKY BOBBY AND THE HELLCAT FURY, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
STURTZ, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
MAVERICK HOEDOWN, 6–11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, University Center, Meyer Ballroom, Colorado Mesa University, barbecue, wine, beer, dancing and live entertainment, $75, benefits CMU Student-Athlete Scholarship Fund, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/hoedown, 248-1080.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, Lincoln Park, 910 N. 12th St., live music by HeyDay from 6–8 p.m., beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.
“WHY DO I OWN A THONG (and other existential questions),” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27–28, Mesa Experimental Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., Jones Cabaret Series, one-woman original work by professor and costume designer Jill Van Brussel, $15 adults, $12 seniors, $6 students, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-6287.
MIKE THE HEADLESS CHICKEN FESTIVAL, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27–28, downtown Fruita, Friday events include: Mike Games and vendors, 4–10 p.m.; poultry show, 4–8 p.m. in the Civic Center; The Williams Brothers Band, 6 p.m.; and The Samples, 7:30 p.m. Saturday events include: pancake breakfast, 7–10 a.m. IOOF Hall on the Circle; 5K, 8 a.m.; golf tournament, Mike Games and vendors, 9 a.m.–10 p.m.; poultry show, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; car show, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.; Union of None, 4 p.m.; Float Like a Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.; and Freddy Jones Band, 7:30 p.m. Info at miketheheadlesschicken.org.
PEACH PROMENADE, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27–28, Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court, hosted by Colorado West Area Square & Round Dance Council, facebook.com/Peach-Promenade-Square-Dance-108994714080445.
GRAND VALLEY DAYS, Friday through Sunday, Aug. 27–29, Parachute, “Rockin’ in the ‘50s” theme includes music, parade and festival, ice cream social and more, facebook.com/GVDays.
THE HIP REPLACEMENTS, 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, two seatings for live music, wine and food trucks, reservations at restorationvineyards.com, facebook.com/RestorationVineyards.
STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/stillhousestringband.
THE SCOOTER BROWN BAND, 4:30–10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, Absolute Prestige Ranch, 1351 Q Road, Loma, hosted by Harmony Acres Equestrian Center, fundraising event with dining, dancing, live and silent auctions and more, full event tickets $75–$120, concert-only $35, ticketsource.us/harmony-acres/t-eeqryl, 261-6761.
HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR 2021, 7:30–10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Classics IV, The Vogues and The Cowsills, $35, ticketmaster.com.
JON WOLFE, 8–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $15, warehouse2565.com.
BILL FRISELL AND BILL MORRISON, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, The Tank Center for Sonic Arts, 233 Country Road 45, Rangely, guitarist and composer Frisell and filmmaker Morrison will present a live sound and image performance, seating under the stars, tickets at tanksounds.org.
PASTY JEFF & THE BOY TOYS, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
GEARS & BEERS FESTIVAL AND DOWNHILL BIKE RACE, 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, Powderhorn Bike Park, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, Flat Top Flyer open 10 a.m.–4 p.m. for bike riding and scenic chair rides, music by Lincoln Pants Band and The Tankerays, food, beer, register for downhill bike races at powderhorn.com/gears2021.
RIDGWAY RIVERFEST, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, Rollans Park in Ridgway, family-friendly celebration of the Uncompahgre River, all-age river races, live music with Jack Hadley Blues Trio and Doug & Heather, local food and drink, watershed educational and cultural programs, ridgwayriverfest.org, 325-3010.
COMEDY SHOW, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., last Saturday of each month, multiple performing comics, ages 21 and older, $10, facebook.com/tworiverstaverngj.
TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band-785622218230790.
SUNDAY MORNING ALL-STARS, Sunday, Aug. 29, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., upscale jazz and soul band, 241-4010.
STEELY DEAD, doors 5 p.m., show 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., a Steely Dan/Grateful Dead Tribute, $15–$18, mesatheater.com.
MOAB MUSIC FESTIVAL, Aug. 30–Sept. 16, in and around Moab, Utah, chamber music, jazz and traditional music concerts, musical raft trips, grotto concerts, music hikes, house benefit concerts, community concert in the park, moabmusicfest.org.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, Charlie Dwellington’s patio, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, portion of beer sales will go to One Riverfront, facebook.com/stillhousestringband.
DONNY MORALES, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, Sunset Terrace at the Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., facebook.com/avalontheatre.
POETRY PERFORMANCE, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, featuring author, performer and U.S. Army veteran Patrick G. Metoyer, audience participation encouraged, mesacountylibraries.org.