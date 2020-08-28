EXIT 42, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
GOODMAN BAND, 7–10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, 434-9428.
UNION OF NONE, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, Wingers Bar and Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit A12, Clifton, facebook.com/UnionofNone.
“PLAYING WITH FIRE” (2019), Glade Park Movies Under the Stars, Friday, Aug. 28, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park, concession stand opens 5:30 p.m., grill opens 6 p.m., The Real Deal plays 7–8 p.m., movie at dusk, hayrides, take a lawn chair and dress for the cooler weather, glade-park.com/movies-under-the-stars.html.
COMEDY NIGHT IN THE VINES, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, Mesa Park Vineyards, 3321 C Road, Palisade, take a lawn chair, wine and cider available to purchase, SOLD OUT, mesaparkvineyards.com.
SAM GAASCH, 2–5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, Restoration Vineyards Tasting Room, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, limited capacity event, reservations at restorationvineyards.com.
LOVE & THEFT, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, guest Carlton Anderson, warehouse2565.com.
RICKY BOBBY AND THE HELLCAT FURY, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., facebook.com/mesatheater.
EVENING UNDER THE STARS, gates 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., Sinners & Saints perform at 6:30 p.m. and Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m., tickets all have been reserved, no outside food or beverages, food and drinks available to purchase, entry limited to residents from approved counties, gjso.org/tickets, 243-6787.
HIGH COUNTRY NEWS EXHIBIT: HISTORY OF THE WEST, 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, on display through Oct. 25, bluesage.org.
ENCORE DRIVE IN NIGHTS PRESENTS METALLICA, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, Tru Vu Drive-In, 1001 Colorado Highway 92, Delta; 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, Star Drive-In, 600 East Miami Road, Montrose. On-screen concert with guest Three Days Grace, $115 per car with up to six occupants (all guests must have a seatbelt), tickets at ticketmaster.com.
TROY AND BRIAN, 5–8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., duo from the Troy Douglas Band, reduced capacity/social distance show, 241-8411.
WALKER-GOODMAN BLUES, 2–6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, Wild Horse Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, 283-8954.
GOODMAN UNPLUGGED, 5–8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, Baileys Lounge, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/Goodman-Band-134337723316746.
MOAB MUSIC FESTIVAL, Monday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 14, at various locations in and around Moab, Utah, opens with the musical raft trip Aug. 31–Sept. 2 at Ruby-Horsethief and Wastewater canyons; Grotto I concert, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 3, Colorado River Wilderness Grotto, tickets at 435-259-7003, moabmusicfest.org.
TUESDAY BLUES JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., reduced capacity and social distancing, 241-4010.
MUSIC FACULTY GALA, 6:30–8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, Colorado Mesa University Quad, $12 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students/youth, coloradomesa.edu/arts/theatre/index.html.
CULT MOVIE NIGHT, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., free, mesatheater.com.
ROCK ’N SWING, 5:30–8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, entertainment during the Market on Main, Main Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, downtowngj.org.
THOMPSON SQUARE, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.